IGP Deploys Special Team to Probe Senegalese Footballer’s Suspicious Death

The Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has deployed a special investigations team to Kumasi following the suspicious death of a 20 year old Senegalese goalkeeper, Cheith Toure, whose body was found with multiple abdominal injuries under circumstances that have raised serious questions about fraud and possible kidnapping. The team, comprising homicide detectives, forensic experts, and intelligence officers, will work with the Ashanti Regional Police Command to unravel what authorities have described as an “unnatural death.”

According to preliminary police reports, Toure was taken to Manhyia Hospital on October 16 by a man identified as Issah, who claimed to be the victim’s brother and alleged Toure had been involved in an accident. However, medical staff said the young footballer suffered multiple abdominal injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was later moved to the Ebenezer Mortuary in Tafo, Kumasi, where it remains preserved as investigations continue.

The Ghana Police Service, in a statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, assured the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted to unravel the case and ensure that any perpetrators are brought to justice. The statement described the circumstances surrounding Toure’s death as requiring immediate and comprehensive scrutiny.

The case has taken on international dimensions after Senegal’s Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs revealed preliminary findings suggesting Toure may have fallen victim to a network of fraud and extortion. The ministry learned of the death on Saturday, October 18, though the incident reportedly occurred on Friday, October 17. According to the Senegalese government, consular investigations indicate the young goalkeeper was lured to Ghana by fraudsters posing as football scouts who promised him trials.

Reports emerging from Senegal suggest that upon arrival in Ghana, Toure was kidnapped and his family was contacted for ransom. Despite the family’s desperate attempts, they were unable to meet the kidnappers’ financial demands. The Senegalese Embassy in Accra has dispatched two officers to Kumasi to assist local authorities with administrative and judicial procedures while coordinating with the family to facilitate repatriation of the remains once all necessary authorizations are secured.

The Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs expressed its deepest sympathy to the bereaved family and assured that the matter is being closely monitored. Ghanaian authorities have been officially notified to carry out a thorough investigation into the exact circumstances of the death, with both countries now working in tandem to bring those responsible to justice.

Initial enquiries by the Ashanti Regional Criminal Investigations Department revealed inconsistencies in Issah’s account. Further investigations at Manhyia Government Hospital established that when Issah brought Toure to the facility on October 16 with several abdominal injuries, he claimed the victim had been in an accident. However, hospital records show that Toure was already dead upon arrival, raising immediate suspicions about the true nature of the incident.

DSP Godwin Ahianyo, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, confirmed in an earlier statement that the deceased was brought to the mortuary by Issah, who identified himself as Toure’s brother. The police have not disclosed whether Issah remains in custody or is cooperating with investigators, though his claims about the circumstances of death have been contradicted by medical evidence.

The tragic case highlights growing concerns about cross border fraud targeting young African footballers with dreams of professional careers. Scammers increasingly pose as scouts or agents, luring aspiring players to foreign countries with false promises of trials or contracts, only to exploit them financially or worse. Similar schemes have been reported across West Africa, though cases resulting in death remain relatively rare.

For the Senegalese football community, Toure’s death represents a devastating loss. The young goalkeeper was described as a promising talent with aspirations of building a career in the sport. His family, still reeling from the tragedy, now awaits answers about what happened in the final days of his life and justice for those who may have orchestrated his demise.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has assured the public that it is doing everything possible to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death. The deployment of the IGP’s special team signals the seriousness with which authorities are treating the case, particularly given its international implications and the involvement of Senegalese diplomatic officials.

As investigations continue, questions remain about how Toure came to be in Kumasi, who may have been involved in luring him to Ghana, and what exactly transpired in the hours or days before his death. The severe abdominal injuries noted by medical personnel suggest violent trauma, though the exact cause of death will likely require autopsy results and forensic analysis.

The case has resonated beyond Ghana and Senegal, sparking conversations across Africa about protecting young athletes from predatory schemes. Football federations, youth organizations, and law enforcement agencies are being urged to intensify awareness campaigns warning aspiring players about the dangers of unverified trial opportunities and the tactics used by fraudsters to exploit their dreams.

The police have called on anyone with information about the case to come forward, emphasizing that public cooperation will be crucial to ensuring those responsible face justice. For now, Toure’s family, friends, and the broader football community await answers while mourning a young life cut tragically short.