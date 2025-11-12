IGP Deploys Hundreds of Officers for Classified Ashanti Operation

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohonu has deployed hundreds of police personnel to the Ashanti Region for a special, classified security operation aimed at enhancing public safety.

The large-scale deployment forms part of the Ghana Police Service’s (GPS) strategy to strengthen its presence across key areas in the region. Speaking on behalf of the IGP, the Director-General Technical, Commissioner of Police (COP) Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba, announced that the operation would be conducted in close collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to maximize its effectiveness.

Dr. Gariba urged the deployed officers to demonstrate professionalism, teamwork, and discipline throughout the mission. He emphasized that operational integrity and coordination would be essential to achieving the operation’s objectives. The specific locations where the security operation will take place remain undisclosed, with authorities indicating that details will be revealed progressively as the operation unfolds.

“We are going to undertake a special operation in the region. The locations will be disclosed as we go. All the IGP wants you to do is to be professional, firm, and robust, and to ensure you execute your task as briefed,” Dr. Gariba reportedly told the officers during the deployment briefing.

The deployment comes amid heightened security concerns in the Ashanti Region, particularly following recent violent incidents. Last week, Alhaji Abdul-Malik Azenbge, the Chief of the Kusasis in Asokore Mampong Municipality, was fatally shot by unknown gunmen at Asewaase. Days later, another man was killed in the same area, triggering intensified security measures from the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council.

In response to these incidents, authorities implemented several protective measures. These include enhanced vehicle and tricycle searches to prevent the transportation of weapons, a ban on wearing smocks and long dresses where arms could be concealed, and increased security personnel deployment across affected communities.

The GPS has intensified security operations across several regions in recent months, focusing particularly on crime hotspots and potential flashpoints as Ghana approaches the festive season. The classified operation in the Ashanti Region represents the latest effort in this broader national security strategy.

IGP Yohonu, who was appointed in March 2025 with a 40-year career in law enforcement, has emphasized community engagement as a critical component of maintaining peace. During his recent visit to Kumasi, he met with both police personnel and community leaders to discuss the importance of peaceful coexistence and to discourage retaliatory violence.

The collaboration between the GPS and GAF reflects a comprehensive approach to addressing security challenges in the region. Authorities have not disclosed the expected duration of the operation or specific targets, citing operational security requirements.