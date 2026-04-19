IGP Decorates 19 Senior Police Officers After Promotion

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno has formally decorated 19 senior officers of the Ghana Police Service following their elevation to higher ranks, in a ceremony held at the National Police Headquarters in Accra on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

The decoration ceremony was attended by members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) and formed part of ongoing efforts to recognise merit, dedication, and long-standing service within the Service.

The promotions were made on the recommendation of the Police Council and received approval from President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking at the event, the IGP congratulated the officers and urged them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and integrity in the discharge of their duties.

The exercise is expected to strengthen leadership capacity across key operational and administrative units of the Service as it continues efforts to enhance security and public safety nationwide.