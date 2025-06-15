Ignore False Claims: Supreme Court Did Not Rule in Favour of Nene Tetteh Wakah Nor Nana Ogyeahoho — Prampram Stool Father Clarifies

The Paramount Stool Father of the Prampram Traditional Area, Numo Osabu Abbey IV, has refuted claims circulating in the media and on social platforms suggesting that the Supreme Court of Ghana has ruled in favour of the embattled Prampram chief, Nene Tetteh Wakah.

According to Numo Osabu Abbey, the reports are misleading, mischievous, and an attempt to distort the facts surrounding a Supreme Court hearing held on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in a case that did not involve Nene Tetteh Wakah or his assigns.

The case in question was an appeal by Numo Osabu Abbey IV against Nana Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs, regarding the gazetting of Nene Tetteh Wakah as the Paramount Chief of Prampram, a move which Numo Osabu contends was inappropriate and premature given that litigation over the legitimacy of the said chief was still pending before both the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and the Kumasi High Court.

In a press briefing, Numo Osabu clarified that contrary to the widespread reports, the Supreme Court did not issue a ruling in favour of Nene Tetteh Wakah, who is not even a party to the ongoing litigation.

He further explained that during Thursday’s hearing, the presiding Supreme Court judge, sitting in the absence of a full panel, merely advised an out-of-court settlement due to the protracted nature of the matter, not a dismissal or judgment in favour of the opposing party.

* *“At no point during the hearing did the judge rule against me. The judge simply encouraged an amicable resolution outside the courtroom to avoid further delays,” Numo Osabu said.*

He urged the public, particularly residents of Prampram, to disregard the misinformation being spread by the camp of Nene Tetteh Wakah, describing their actions as “laughable, deceptive, and irresponsible.”

*Background on the misleading stool father status*

In 2020, a petition was filed by David Justice Abbey, Isaac Teye Larbi, and Naomi Anorkor, key individuals involved in the installation of Nene Tetteh Wakah , at the National House of Chiefs, challenging the legitimacy of Numo Osabu Abbey IV as Paramount Stool Father. However, the National House of Chiefs eventually ruled in favour of Numo Osabu, affirming his status as the legally recognized Paramount Stool Father of Prampram. That ruling remains unchallenged to date.

Numo Osabu emphasized that no court ruling has revoked his status as Paramount Stool Father and that any such claims are false and legally unfounded.

He also issued a strong warning to the opposing camp over threats made toward the traditional black stool of Prampram, stressing that any attempt to tamper with traditional authority would be met with serious resistance.

*“Any attempt to unlawfully touch the black stool of Prampram will be deadly and met with the full force it deserves. We are ready to protect our tradition and heritage,” he warned.*

Numo Osabu urged all interested parties and media houses to verify information with official court documents from the Supreme Court and refrain from peddling unsubstantiated claims.

*”I remain, as affirmed by the National House of Chiefs, the gazetted Paramount Stool Father of Prampram. No amount of falsehood can change that,” he concluded.