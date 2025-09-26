Igbo Organization Forms Committee for Youth Recovery Summit

The Umuigbo United Assembly (UUA) Worldwide has inaugurated a 25-member National Organizing Committee for its planned summit in Abuja on November 29, 2025, focusing on youth recovery and restoration as part of broader national development efforts.

The virtual inauguration ceremony, held on September 24, 2025, was presided over by Evangelist Ambassador Raphael C.D. NwaDavid, President-General of UUA Worldwide, who emphasized the committee’s responsibility to deliver a successful gathering under the theme “Recover and Restore the Youths of the Nation.”

The announcement comes amid increased attention to youth empowerment across Nigeria, with various organizations and government agencies launching initiatives targeting young people’s economic and social development. Recent examples include the Federal Ministry of Youth Development hosting stakeholders for its September 12, 2025 Youth Development Summit and aviation stakeholders urging Igbo youths to embrace aviation opportunities.

Hon. Marcel Ezenwa, UUA National Contact and Mobilization Officer, was named Chairman of the organizing committee, with Princess Nne Nana Onwodi serving as Vice Chairman, Comrade Nwokocha Ogbonna as Secretary, and Barrister Joy Okwaraugo as Assistant Secretary.

The committee composition reflects UUA’s stated commitment to inclusive representation across its organizational structure, with members drawn from legal, religious, political, and community leadership backgrounds. The expansion to 25 members was specifically designed to ensure fair representation across all UUA structures.

NwaDavid outlined the selection criteria for committee members, emphasizing integrity and proven experience as determining factors. He urged appointees to leverage their personal networks and influence to maximize the summit’s impact and reach.

The organizing committee includes religious leaders such as Pastor Benjamin Arisa and Evangelist Ann Ujunwa David, legal professionals including Chief Barrister Eugene Eneh and Ozonma Chief Barrister Chidi Nobes Elendu, and political figures like Hon. Sam Ejikeme and Hon. Fabian.

Chairman Ezenwa acknowledged the responsibility placed on the committee, expressing appreciation for the confidence shown by the organization’s leadership. He emphasized that the summit theme addresses critical national priorities regarding youth development and restoration.

The UUA describes itself as an organization whose mission extends beyond regional concerns, aiming to contribute to building both Igboland specifically and Nigeria broadly. This positioning reflects the group’s approach to addressing national challenges through community-based initiatives.

Youth empowerment has become a significant focus area for various Nigerian organizations and government agencies. Multiple youth empowerment programs operate across the country, targeting skills development, entrepreneurship, and economic opportunities for young people facing unemployment and underemployment challenges.

The November summit will join a growing calendar of youth-focused gatherings across Nigeria, as organizations respond to pressing economic and social challenges facing the country’s large youth population. Nigeria’s demographic profile shows a significant proportion of citizens under 35 years of age.

UUA’s approach emphasizes collective effort and unity in addressing youth challenges, with NwaDavid calling for members to work together toward peace and prosperity. The organization’s focus on restoration suggests recognition of systemic challenges requiring coordinated responses.

The virtual committee inauguration demonstrates adaptation to digital platforms for organizational activities, reflecting broader trends in how Nigerian civil society organizations conduct business and coordinate activities across geographic distances.

Committee members bring diverse professional backgrounds and regional representation, potentially enabling the organization to draw from varied expertise in planning the summit. The inclusion of legal advisers, media specialists, and community leaders suggests comprehensive approach to event planning.

The November 29, 2025 date positions the summit during a period when various youth-focused initiatives are gaining momentum across Nigeria, potentially creating opportunities for coordination and collaboration among organizations addressing similar challenges.

Media coordination for the summit will be handled by Comrade James Ezema, serving as National Media and Publicity Secretary, who issued the announcement detailing the committee’s formation and objectives.

The summit’s success will depend on the organizing committee’s ability to translate UUA’s stated objectives into concrete programming that addresses the specific needs and challenges facing Nigerian youth in current economic and social conditions.