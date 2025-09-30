IFIC 2025 Pushes Alternative Finance for Excluded Groups

Ghana’s fourth Islamic Finance International Conference wrapped up in Accra last week with calls for banks to design products specifically targeting groups that traditional lending systems have historically excluded—smallholder farmers, market traders, young entrepreneurs, and informal sector households.

The positioning is straightforward: if conventional banking hasn’t reached these populations effectively, perhaps alternative financing structures might.

Speakers at IFIC 2025 argued that ethical financing models built on fairness, risk-sharing, and asset-backed structures could unlock capital for segments forming Ghana’s economic backbone but lacking access to formal credit. The conference framed non-interest finance not as religiously specific but as a universal model for equitable development.

That framing matters because it attempts to move the conversation beyond Islamic finance’s religious associations toward broader financial inclusion objectives—a strategy aimed at gaining traction in Ghana’s secular, multi-faith context.

Dr. George Baah-Danquah, representing the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, reinforced this positioning. “Finance is not merely about numbers or profits; it is about people, values, and the common good,” he said, emphasizing that non-interest finance must serve marginalized groups to ensure genuine inclusivity.

The conference showcased international examples to make its case. Nigeria has raised approximately ₦1.09 trillion through Sukuk bonds since 2017 to fund road infrastructure across all six geopolitical zones. Malaysia’s leadership in Islamic finance and the United Kingdom’s sovereign Sukuk issuances were also cited as evidence that these instruments can function at scale.

Whether those examples translate meaningfully to Ghana’s context is debatable. Nigeria’s Sukuk program, while raising substantial funds, has faced criticism about implementation quality and whether infrastructure outcomes justified the financing costs. The UK’s Sukuk issuance was relatively modest and largely symbolic. Malaysia’s success reflects decades of institutional development and regulatory frameworks that Ghana doesn’t currently possess.

The conference urged Bank of Ghana (BoG) to fast-track regulatory frameworks for non-interest finance and called on government to adopt Sukuk bonds to fund infrastructure, healthcare, and housing under what officials call the Big Push Agenda. Training institutions were encouraged to introduce programs on ethical finance to develop local expertise.

Those are reasonable recommendations, assuming political will exists to prioritize them. But regulatory framework development takes time, and Ghana’s government faces competing demands for attention and resources. Whether non-interest finance climbs high enough on the priority list to receive necessary institutional support remains uncertain.

What’s accurate is the diagnosis: Ghana’s traditional financial system has left large segments underserved, particularly rural communities and the informal sector. Credit access remains a persistent constraint for small businesses and agricultural producers who lack collateral that conventional banks recognize.

Whether non-interest finance models solve this problem depends on factors beyond just regulatory approval. These systems require trained personnel, operational infrastructure, and sufficient scale to be commercially viable. Ghana currently has limited institutional capacity in Islamic finance compared to countries like Malaysia or even Nigeria.

The conference positioned Ghana’s political stability and growing investment appetite as advantages for becoming a regional ethical finance hub in West Africa. That positioning assumes Ghana can move beyond dialogue to practical implementation—an assumption that conference organizers themselves acknowledged needs demonstrating.

IFIC has been held annually since at least 2021, organized by the Islamic Finance Research Institute of Ghana (IFRIG). Previous editions have focused on building consensus around non-interest banking frameworks. The progression from awareness-building to implementation advocacy suggests organizers recognize that conferences alone don’t create functioning financial systems.

For smallholder farmers, market traders, and informal sector entrepreneurs, the conference’s recommendations offer potential pathways to credit access. But potential isn’t the same as available financing. The gap between policy recommendations and operational financial products that people can actually use typically spans years, not months.

What’s needed beyond conferences is concrete progress: BoG publishing detailed regulatory frameworks, pilot programs testing non-interest products with target populations, training programs producing qualified practitioners, and financial institutions committing capital to these models.

Without those implementation steps, IFIC 2025 joins a long list of well-intentioned gatherings that identified problems accurately, proposed reasonable solutions, but didn’t generate sufficient momentum to transform financial sector practices.

The test comes in whether Ghana’s regulatory authorities, financial institutions, and policymakers treat these recommendations as action items or just conference proceedings. Financial inclusion for excluded groups requires more than acknowledging the problem—it demands institutional changes that challenge existing banking practices and business models.