IFEJ To Gov’t: Prioritize Growth, Accountability In 2026 Budget

IFEJ Calls for Realism, Transparency, and Reform Ahead of Ghana’s 2026 Budget Presentation

Accra, Ghana — November 13, 2025

The Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists (IFEJ) has released a public statement outlining its expectations for Ghana’s 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, which is scheduled to be presented to Parliament today by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

The budget presentation, mandated by Ghana’s Public Financial Management Act, marks a pivotal moment in the country’s economic planning. It is expected to address key macroeconomic indicators, fiscal discipline, and strategies for inclusive growth amid global and domestic economic pressures.

In a statement signed by Roger A. Agana, Interim Chairman of IFEJ, the institute emphasised its commitment to supporting informed public discourse and responsible journalism around the national budget.

“We at IFEJ are looking for realistic growth targets in the various macroeconomic indices—targets that speak to growth, inflation, public debt, and deficit metrics,” the statement read.

Key Budget Expectations from IFEJ

IFEJ urged the government to:

Demonstrate credible discipline in public finances to reinforce investor confidence

Prioritise efficient revenue mobilisation through digital administration and tax base expansion, rather than imposing excessive new levies

Commit to expenditure control and strategic investment in Job creation, Private-sector development, Infrastructure, Agriculture, and Social protection

Ensure transparency in borrowing and debt-servicing strategies, aligned with international fiscal frameworks.

The institute also called for a budget that communicates a coherent narrative of reform, inclusion, and accountability, enabling journalists to translate complex fiscal policies into meaningful stories for the public, businesses, and policymakers.

About IFEJ

Founded to promote excellence in financial and economic journalism, the Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists (IFEJ) is a professional association that empowers Ghanaian journalists through training, research, and advocacy.

IFEJ plays a vital role in enhancing media coverage of economic policy, public finance, and development issues. Its members include seasoned reporters, editors, and analysts committed to fostering transparency and accountability in governance.

As the nation awaits the Finance Minister’s presentation, IFEJ reaffirmed its readiness to analyse, interpret, and support coverage of the budget reading for its membership and the wider media fraternity.