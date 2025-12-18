IFC Celebrates Ghana Green Building Milestone as Training Programme Concludes Successfully

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group celebrated the successful closeout of the Designing for Greater Efficiency (DfGE) programme in Ghana on December 12, 2025 marking a significant step forward in the country’s transition toward low carbon resource efficient buildings. Implemented by IFC with funding from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) the three year programme has delivered exceptional results across universities, professional associations, technical institutes and the wider construction ecosystem in Accra.

Since its launch in 2022 the DfGE programme has strengthened technical expertise in sustainable building design, supported curriculum adoption and expanded climate literacy among Ghana’s next generation of architects, engineers and construction professionals. Ghana has emerged as one of the strongest performers among the five DfGE countries alongside Colombia, Peru, Indonesia and South Africa demonstrating remarkable progress in green building capacity development.

Through DfGE five universities, one professional association and one technical institute have integrated green building training into their programmes. A total of 30 trainers were prepared to deliver the curriculum while 254 students and professionals successfully completed the course. Of this number 67 women participated reflecting increasing gender inclusion in a sector traditionally dominated by men. Beyond classrooms the programme engaged over 870 participants through nationwide workshops, awareness activities and three zero carbon design competitions.

IFC confirmed that the DfGE online course updated to align with the latest global Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) standards will remain accessible beyond the programme’s closeout to ensure continuity of knowledge and long term sector impact. The decision ensures that future cohorts of students and professionals can continue benefiting from the training materials and resources developed during the three year implementation period.

Yewande Giwa, IFC Senior Country Officer stated that Ghana’s implementation has been nothing short of remarkable noting that the sustained interest across universities, professional bodies and industry demonstrates the country’s readiness to scale green building practices. The skills developed through DfGE will support Ghana’s transition to a low carbon future while creating opportunities for innovation, jobs and climate smart growth according to the senior official.

At the event held in Accra IFC announced that Ghana has surpassed one million square metres of EDGE certified green building space representing the highest in West Africa. More than 81 projects across residential, commercial and public facilities have attained certification reflecting growing market demand for energy efficient, water saving and climate resilient buildings. Paul Kwesi Ocran, IFC Green Building Technical Lead for Ghana described the progress as tremendous noting that Ghana has advanced from near zero certification levels to becoming one of the continent’s strongest performers in resource efficient construction.

According to Ocran when the programme began in 2017 Ghana had only two certified green buildings representing about 40,000 square metres. The milestone positions Ghana as the sub region’s leader in green construction with EDGE helping demonstrate that efficient climate responsive buildings are financially viable and technically feasible. Ghana’s achievement sends a clear signal that the market is shifting decisively toward sustainability according to the technical lead.

Magdalena Wüst, Head of Cooperation at SECO praised Ghana’s leadership and the strong uptake of the DfGE curriculum. Switzerland is proud to have supported a programme that empowers students, faculty and practitioners with the skills to design and deliver low carbon buildings. The support represents not the end but the beginning of deeper innovation and sustainable growth according to the SECO representative.

Testimonials from educators, students and practitioners highlighted how the DfGE course has transformed technical capacity, strengthened climate literacy and positioned young professionals to drive Ghana’s green building movement forward. Participants shared experiences of how the training equipped them with practical skills in sustainable design principles, energy efficiency calculations, water conservation strategies and climate responsive building techniques.

Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, Minister for Works Housing and Water Resources delivered the keynote address reiterating the government’s commitment to embedding sustainability in national housing and construction policies. He stated that buildings contribute significantly to global energy use and emissions with buildings accounting for nearly 40 percent of global energy consumption and 30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. Ghana must adopt more resilient resource efficient models as urbanisation accelerates according to the minister.

Adjei emphasized that green buildings are no longer a luxury but a necessity stating that in the face of climate change, resource scarcity and urban expansion they are essential to securing a livable equitable future for generations to come. The minister commended IFC and SECO for their visionary support and reaffirmed that the Ministry will continue working closely with industry, academia and development partners to scale sustainable solutions.

The minister announced the imminent launch of the Greenville District Housing Programme which will use low carbon locally sourced materials demonstrating government commitment to integrating DfGE principles into policy. The initiative represents a concrete application of green building standards in public housing development signaling government leadership in sustainable construction practices.

Adjei stated that the closeout event marks the beginning of a movement with the expertise cultivated through DfGE shaping Ghana’s built environment for decades to come. The minister described the DfGE programme as a catalyst for Ghana’s sustainable construction agenda aligning with national climate goals and the vision for a greener more resilient Ghana. Rapid urbanisation is intensifying pressure on building systems making it imperative that Ghana confronts this reality proactively.

With the successful closeout of the DfGE programme Ghana now has a strengthened ecosystem of trained professionals, updated academic curricula and growing private sector adoption of green building practices. IFC will continue to collaborate with the government and sector stakeholders to expand climate smart investment and support the transition to a resilient low carbon construction sector according to programme officials.

The International Finance Corporation is the private sector arm of the World Bank Group focusing on promoting economic development by supporting private sector growth in developing countries. IFC provides investment advisory and asset management services to businesses and governments helping to create jobs, strengthen sustainability and reduce poverty. Its work includes providing loans equity investments and guarantees to private businesses, offering technical and advisory support to improve business environments, supporting climate smart and sustainable development projects and mobilizing private capital for large scale development initiatives.

IFC plays a key role in accelerating economic growth, strengthening infrastructure and driving innovation across emerging markets. The EDGE certification system developed by IFC provides a measurable standard for resource efficient buildings helping developers access green finance while giving building owners tools to reduce operating costs through energy and water efficiency measures.

The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs funds development programmes worldwide focusing on sustainable economic growth, employment promotion and poverty reduction. SECO’s support for the DfGE programme reflects Switzerland’s commitment to climate action and sustainable development in partner countries. The partnership between IFC and SECO has enabled comprehensive capacity building across Ghana’s construction sector benefiting universities, professional bodies, private developers and government institutions.

Ghana’s achievement in surpassing one million square metres of EDGE certified green building space represents remarkable progress considering the starting point of only 40,000 square metres in 2017. The 25 fold increase in certified space over eight years demonstrates accelerating adoption of green building practices driven by improved technical capacity, supportive policies and growing market awareness of sustainability benefits.

The 81 certified projects span various building types including residential apartments, commercial office buildings, hotels, educational facilities and public buildings. This diversity demonstrates that green building principles apply across all construction categories rather than being limited to specific building types or market segments. Developers across sectors are recognizing that resource efficient design delivers financial returns through reduced operating costs alongside environmental benefits.

The integration of green building training into five universities ensures that future generations of architects and engineers will graduate with sustainability competencies embedded in their professional education. This systemic change in academic curricula represents one of the DfGE programme’s most significant long term impacts creating a pipeline of professionals equipped to drive green building adoption throughout their careers.

The 30 trainers prepared through the programme represent multiplier effects as each trainer can educate hundreds of students and professionals over coming years. This training of trainers approach ensures programme sustainability beyond the initial implementation period enabling continued capacity building without ongoing external support. The trainers serve in universities, professional associations and training institutes across Ghana extending the programme’s geographic reach.

Gender inclusion remains a priority with 67 women among the 254 programme graduates representing approximately 26 percent female participation. While this represents progress in a male dominated sector continued efforts are needed to achieve gender balance in construction professions. The programme’s focus on documenting and highlighting female participants’ achievements aims to inspire more women to pursue careers in sustainable construction.

Looking ahead Ghana faces the challenge of maintaining momentum generated by the DfGE programme while scaling green building adoption across the construction sector. Continued collaboration between government, industry, academia and development partners will be essential to sustaining progress and achieving national climate goals. The closeout of DfGE marks transition from externally supported capacity building to locally driven implementation of green building practices nationwide.