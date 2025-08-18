IES Ghana Safely Returns 12 Students from Canada After Global Summer Camp

The Institute of Executive Studies (IES), Ghana, has safely returned 12 Ghanaian students from Toronto, Canada, after their participation in the 2025 Upper Canada College (UCC) Global Summer Camp.

Among the group were Charlia Kweh and Caresa of Delhi Public School International (DPSI) Tema. The students landed at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday, August 17, 2025, after completing a three-week immersive educational program. Their safe return underscores IES Ghana’s commitment to parents who entrust the institute each year with their children’s participation in the prestigious summer camp. Excited parents warmly welcomed their children around 9 p.m. at the airport.

The students, drawn from various schools across Ghana including Saps School, Morgan International Community School, Santa Barbara School, Jemison Carver STEM Int’l School, Peculiar Int. School, Aves Internations School, departed Accra on July 26 and arrived in Toronto the next day. The camp brought together about 150 young learners from 14 countries—including the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, and Malaysia—fostering global education and cultural exchange.

For more than 13 years, IES Ghana has facilitated international learning experiences that enrich Ghanaian students through exposure to global networks, academic enrichment, and cultural immersion.

Upper Canada College, situated just 20 minutes from Toronto Pearson International Airport, hosted the participants with a dynamic curriculum that blended academics and extracurriculars. Students engaged in theatre arts, English language instruction, debate, financial literacy, robotics, coding, computer programming, gaming, visual arts, and leadership training.

Recreational activities included hockey, soccer, golf, baseball, water sports, and basketball. Cultural excursions took them to iconic Canadian landmarks such as the CN Tower, Niagara Falls, the Royal Ontario Museum, Ripley’s Aquarium, and Centre Island.

At the close of the program, each student received a certificate of participation.

Meanwhile, Ms. Anne Appiah, Customer Service and Marketing Officer at IES Ghana, announced that registration for the 2026 summer camp is now open. She urged parents to begin the process early by contacting IES Ghana or visiting its Dzorwulu office near the Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra.

About IES Summer Camps

IES summer camps cater to children aged 8–16, divided into Juniors (8–11), Intermediates (12–13), and Leadership (14–16). Each group follows a tailored program focusing on teamwork, outdoor adventure, arts, social interaction, and physical fitness.

Junior and Intermediate campers may select three to four day camps from a wide range of options. The Leadership program equips teens with academic and practical coaching in leadership, alongside opportunities for future growth as camp counsellors.