IES Ghana Opens Registration for 2026 Singapore Summer and Winter Camp

“Shaping Future Innovators Today”

In response to the rapid changes technology is bringing to the world, Institute of Executive Studies (IES) has launched a unique educational initiative designed to prepare the next generation of leaders following the success of its 2025 educational tour to Canada. The upcoming AI-Powered Entrepreneurship, Sustainability & Innovation, and S.T.E.A.M Summer Program, to be held in Singapore, is designed to equip children with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to succeed in the future.

This exciting international opportunity taking place in Singapore, is open to learners aged 10 to 17 years across Ghana. Over the course of two weeks, participants will engage with peers from Singapore and around the globe in a variety of innovative and future-focused programs.

“The Singapore camp is designed to offer more than just an academic experience. It’s a chance for our young learners to develop global perspectives, build meaningful connections, and explore cutting-edge topics in technology and sustainability,” said Deborah Gamey, Director of International Programmes and Internal Operations at IES Ghana.

Participants will take part in programs such as AI-Powered Entrepreneurship, Sustainability and Innovation, and S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics)—curated to equip students with practical skills for the 21st century.

The comprehensive package includes accommodation, meals, insurance, and airport transfers in Singapore, ensuring a safe and comfortable experience for all students.

In addition to academic enrichment, the camp offers a variety of cultural and recreational activities, including workshops, excursions, project presentations, and visits to iconic locations such as the ArtScience Museum and the Gardens by the Bay’s Garden Rhapsody.

“We’re inviting parents across Ghana to take advantage of this life-changing opportunity. The Singapore camp blends learning with exploration in one of the world’s most innovative and culturally rich cities,” Ms. Gamey added.

Registration is now open, and parents are encouraged to secure spots early due to limited space.

For more information or to register your child for the Singapore summer and winter camp, contact IES Ghana on 0558260736 / 0302962014

visit the IES Ghana website:

👉 https://summerprogram.ieslearning.com/