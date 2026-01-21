IERPP holds presser on Jan. 27 over GH¢2 billion Bawa Rock–GoldBod claim

The Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy (IERPP) will on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, hold a press conference to present an in-depth analysis of the controversial GH¢2 billion claim involving Bawa Rock Company Limited and the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

The press conference, themed “Bawa Rock, GoldBod, and the ¢2 Billion Claim: Fact or Fiction?”, is scheduled to take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Ghana Accra International Press Centre (GiPC) and is expected to attract key stakeholders from the media, civil society, policy circles, and the general public.

According to IERPP, the engagement forms part of its mandate to promote evidence-based public discourse and policy accountability, particularly on matters with significant financial and governance implications for the state. The institute says the ¢2 billion claim has generated widespread public debate, conflicting narratives, and concerns about transparency, making it necessary to subject the issue to rigorous economic and policy scrutiny.

At the event, IERPP researchers and policy analysts are expected to present findings that examine the basis of the claim, the contractual and institutional context surrounding the Bawa Rock–GoldBod relationship, and the potential fiscal implications for Ghana. The institute will also assess whether the claim is supported by verifiable facts or whether it has been exaggerated or misrepresented in public discourse.

The engagement is firmly rooted in IERPP’s mandate to advance transparent, accountable, and evidence-based economic governance. Through a rigorous and nonpartisan examination of the ¢2 billion claim involving Bawa Rock Company Limited and the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), the institute aims to bring clarity to an issue that has been marked by conflicting narratives and growing public concern.

IERPP maintains that claims of this magnitude, with potential consequences for public finances, contractual integrity, and investor confidence, must be subjected to objective economic and policy scrutiny. The press conference will therefore focus on interrogating the factual basis of the claim, the institutional and contractual framework underpinning it, and the possible fiscal exposure to the state, with findings grounded strictly in verifiable data and established policy principles.

Media houses will be invited to cover the event, which will also be streamed live across IERPP’s official social media platforms to ensure broad public access. The institute says the engagement is intended to contribute meaningfully to informed national discourse by separating fact from speculation and reinforcing standards of accountability in public economic decision-making under the current administration.