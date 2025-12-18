IEAG Welcomes Economic Stability but Warns Against ‘Unverified’ AI Port System “Agreement”

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has expressed strong reservations about plans to introduce an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven system at Ghana’s ports, while at the same time commending government for notable improvements in customs revenue mobilisation and macroeconomic stability in 2025.

Addressing a press conference at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra on Thursday, December 18, 2025, the Executive Secretary of the Association, Samson Asaki Awingobit, said the IEAG supports port modernisation but insists that any digital reforms must be transparent, credible, and aligned with Ghana’s existing customs infrastructure, particularly the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS).

Presenting a year-in-review of port operations, Mr. Awingobit disclosed that customs revenue had risen significantly in 2025, reaching US$3.179 billion as at September, compared to US$3.108 billion recorded in 2024. He attributed the growth to improved trade facilitation measures and the continued deployment of ICUMS, despite intermittent technical challenges earlier in the year.

He noted that operational reforms, including 24-hour port operations, have enhanced cargo throughput and positioned the Tema Port as a more competitive hub within the West African sub-region.

Beyond port operations, the IEAG praised broader macroeconomic developments, citing the removal of the 1 per cent COVID-19 levy, adjustments in VAT, improved exchange rate stability, declining inflation, and reduced interest rates as positive signals for traders and investors. According to the Association, the relative appreciation of the cedi and easing inflationary pressures have helped lower the cost of doing business for importers and exporters.

However, the Association sounded a cautionary note over reports of a planned AI system at the ports, allegedly to be implemented by Truedare Investments Limited, a Cyprus-registered firm. Mr. Awingobit said available public records do not show verifiable expertise or a proven track record by the company in port automation or AI-driven customs systems.

The IEAG warned that the reported system is expected to rely heavily on ICUMS data, which it described as a critical national asset containing all customs declarations, trade values, and revenue records. Allowing a newly incorporated foreign entity access to such data, the Association argued, raises serious concerns about data sovereignty, cybersecurity risks, system duplication, potential revenue leakages, and increased costs to traders.

Among its key demands, the Association called for full stakeholder consultation, guaranteed compatibility with ICUMS, strong safeguards over data ownership, and deliberate capacity-building for Ghanaian customs and technical officers to manage advanced port technologies locally.

In conclusion, the IEAG reaffirmed its confidence in Ghana’s improving business environment but urged government to exercise due diligence and transparency in decisions affecting critical digital infrastructure at the ports.

“This is the only way to ensure Ghana’s trade systems remain resilient, secure, and globally competitive,” Mr. Awingobit said.