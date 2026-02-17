IEAG Rejects Claims That Ghana’s Ports Are Conduits for Substandard Electrical Cable Imports

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has pushed back against claims that Ghana’s ports are being used as major entry points for substandard electrical cables, urging a more balanced assessment of the country’s import control systems.

The Association’s response follows remarks attributed to the Board Chairman of the Energy Commission, Prof. John Garchie Gatsi, suggesting that the nation’s ports serve as conduits for the importation of inferior electrical cables.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, IEAG expressed concern that such assertions do not accurately reflect the stringent regulatory framework governing imports through Ghana’s ports. According to the Association, electrical products entering the country are subjected to a comprehensive regime that includes inspection, testing, and certification before being cleared for distribution.

IEAG noted that imported electrical goods are first transferred into approved customs bonded warehouses or designated holding facilities, where they remain under customs control pending conformity assessments. These procedures are carried out by agencies including the Ghana Standards Authority and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, in coordination with the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.

“Consignments remain under customs control until all statutory approvals are granted,” the statement emphasized, adding that goods cannot be moved to their final destinations without proper certification. IEAG described the framework as one of the most effective mechanisms for preventing the circulation of substandard electrical cables through formal channels.

While acknowledging the dangers posed by inferior electrical cables — including fire outbreaks, infrastructure damage, and threats to public safety — the Association argued that available industry monitoring suggests a significant proportion of such products enter the domestic market through unapproved routes and porous land borders.

IEAG therefore called for enforcement efforts to be broadened to address these high-risk entry points rather than focusing primarily on the ports, where multiple state agencies operate layered controls.

The Association also encouraged closer collaboration between the Energy Commission and customs authorities to strengthen surveillance at bonded warehouses. It proposed enhanced compliance monitoring, improved cargo tracking systems, and stricter release authorization procedures to prevent the unauthorized movement of goods under regulatory hold.

According to IEAG, recent operational improvements — including enhanced inspections, risk profiling, and inter-agency coordination — have led to a reduction in the detection of non-compliant electrical cables through formal port channels.

Describing the influx of substandard cables as a major national concern, the Association highlighted its implications for public safety, government revenue, and fair competition. It stressed that smuggling and duty evasion not only endanger lives and property but also disadvantage compliant importers.

IEAG concluded by calling for strengthened stakeholder collaboration, including engagement with the Association, to address enforcement gaps across the entire supply chain. It urged policymakers to focus on improving and optimizing existing regulatory systems rather than creating the perception that Ghana’s ports are breeding grounds for substandard imports.

The statement was signed by Samson Asaki Awingobit, Executive Secretary of IEAG.