IEAG DISTANCES ITSELF FROM COALITION OF IMPORTERS AND EXPORTERS STATEMENT ON SMART PORT NOTE (SPN)

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has taken note of a press statement issued by a group identifying itself as a “Coalition of Exporters, Importers and Traders” concerning the proposed implementation of the Smart Port Note (SPN).

The IEAG wishes to state, for the avoidance of doubt, that it is not part of this coalition and did not associate itself with the said statement or its conclusions, particularly the cost projections and assertions attributed to the Smart Port Note.

While the Association acknowledges that sections of the trading community have previously raised legitimate concerns regarding the SPN, it is important to emphasise that significant progress has been made through structured stakeholder engagement and dialogue aimed at addressing these concerns.

In this regard, the IEAG participated last year in two high-level stakeholder engagements convened by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) in collaboration with Inter-Ocean Maritime and Logistics Institute (IOMLI) and Antaser Afrique BV. These engagements brought together key actors across the maritime and trading ecosystem, including representatives from the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Traders Advocacy Group (TAG), Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Association of Customs House Agents of Ghana (ACHAG), Customs Brokers Association of Ghana (CUBAG), among others.

The meetings were chaired by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo, together with senior management of IOMLI and Antaser Afrique BV. At these engagements, stakeholders were given clear assurances that the Smart Port Note would be implemented at no cost to importers, and that the system would not impose any additional financial burden on the trading community.

At the meetings, the Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Mr. Samson Asaki Awingobit, raised concerns similar to those currently being expressed in the public space, particularly regarding potential costs, possible duplication of existing systems and operational clarity. In response, the assurances were reaffirmed that the SPN would not impose any direct financial burden on importers but that of exporting countries.

Mr. Awingobit further advocated for continuous, inclusive stakeholder engagement until a collective and mutually acceptable position is reached on the SPN framework. This position is consistent with IEAG’s long-standing commitment to participatory, transparent and evidence-based policy formulation within the trade and maritime sectors.

Against this background, the IEAG finds it deeply concerning that a press statement of such magnitude was issued by the said coalition without due process, broad-based consultation or alignment with outcomes of the stakeholder engagements already held.

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana also reiterates its strong and unequivocal support for the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), which remains the backbone of Ghana’s port clearance and trade facilitation architecture. ICUMS, operated by GH Link, has over the years significantly enhanced revenue mobilisation, cargo tracking, risk management and automation at the ports.

As an advocacy and trade body, the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana remains committed to safeguarding the interests of Ghanaian traders and consumers. IEAG supports initiatives that enhance port efficiency and trade facilitation, provided such systems are implemented transparently, prudently and without imposing additional costs on the trading community.

Accordingly, IEAG’s position on the Smart Port Note will continue to be guided by caution, transparency, stakeholder consensus and the broader national interest.

The Association therefore urges all stakeholders to rely on verified information, exercise restraint in public commentary, and allow the ongoing engagement process to fully mature in the interest of Ghana’s trade competitiveness and economic development.

Signed

Samson Asaki Awingobit

Executive Secretary

Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG)