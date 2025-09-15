IEA Demands Ghanaian Ownership of Mines

Ghana’s Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has urged government to end foreign mining leases and transition the sector to full Ghanaian ownership. The policy think tank made the call during a media briefing in Accra this week.

Dr Eric Oduro Osae, a senior fellow at IEA, said Ghana possesses sufficient technical and managerial expertise to manage its mineral resources. He argued that foreign involvement should be limited to short-term service contracts only.

The Institute expressed concern over recent lease renewals without local ownership plans. Three mining leases held by Newmont Golden Ridge Limited, Gateway Exploration Limited and GBF Associates Ghana Limited were recently renewed without transition arrangements.

Parliament ratified a 12-month non-renewable lease for Abosso Goldfields earlier this year. The IEA called this extension a missed opportunity to reclaim ownership of the sector.

Dr Osae argued that more than a century of foreign-led mining has delivered limited transformation for Ghana. The country continues to rely on external financial aid despite vast mineral wealth.

The Institute called for urgent review of mining and petroleum laws to guarantee local ownership. Officials stressed that government must issue early notices to companies whose leases approach expiry dates.

On illegal mining, IEA Chairman Dr Charles Mensa said the galamsey crisis has reached levels warranting consideration of a state of emergency. The practice has devastated water bodies and agricultural lands across mining regions.

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo said the Institute would monitor ongoing government interventions. She emphasized the need for measurable results in tackling both illegal mining and foreign ownership issues.

The policy think tank welcomed government’s recent decision to cut lease durations from 30 to 15 years. However, officials argued this reform alone remains insufficient without ownership transitions.

Ghana’s mining sector contributed approximately 9.3 percent to gross domestic product in 2024. Gold remains the country’s largest export commodity, generating significant foreign exchange earnings.

The debate over mining ownership reflects broader concerns about resource sovereignty across Africa. Several countries have implemented policies requiring local participation in extractive industries.

Ghana currently requires foreign mining companies to maintain minimum investment thresholds. Wholly foreign-owned entities must invest at least 500,000 US dollars in cash or equipment.

The IEA’s position aligns with growing calls for economic nationalism in Ghana’s mining sector. Supporters argue local ownership would maximize benefits from the country’s natural resources.

Critics worry that restricting foreign investment could reduce access to capital and technology. The mining industry requires substantial upfront investment and specialized expertise.

The government has not yet responded to the IEA’s latest recommendations. Mining policy remains a contentious issue ahead of the 2024 general elections.