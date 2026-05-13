IEA Backs Rejection of Gold Fields Tarkwa Extension

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has publicly opposed Gold Fields’ bid for a 20-year extension of its Tarkwa Mine lease, calling on the government to reject the request and replace it with a framework that delivers genuine Ghanaian ownership of the asset.

Former Chief Justice and IEA Fellow Sophia Akuffo made the position explicit at a press conference in Accra, arguing that renewing the lease on current terms would be deeply damaging to Ghana’s long-term economic and strategic interests. She urged the government to act decisively against the extension.

Gold Fields is aggressively lobbying Accra for the renewal before the Tarkwa lease expires in 2027. The company’s Chief Executive Officer Mike Fraser has argued that a 20-year extension would unlock major reinvestment, expanded operations and increased employment, framing Tarkwa as one of the company’s most significant global assets.

Critics are unconvinced. Communities surrounding active mining sites continue to report poor infrastructure, high unemployment, environmental degradation and limited economic transformation despite decades of gold extraction, fuelling a sentiment that Ghana has consistently absorbed the costs of mining while foreign firms captured most of the value.

The IEA’s entry into the debate carries weight beyond advocacy. As one of Ghana’s most established policy institutions, its alignment with calls for local ownership shifts the conversation from public frustration to structured policy argument, increasing pressure on government ahead of any final decision.

The Tarkwa debate is unfolding against a backdrop of visible policy shifts. The government’s earlier refusal to renew Gold Fields’ Damang lease was widely read as a signal that Accra is reassessing its relationship with multinational mining companies and moving toward more assertive resource governance.

The broader concept driving public sentiment is resource indigenisation, the principle that Ghana must retain ownership and decision-making authority over its strategic mineral wealth rather than remain perpetually dependent on foreign operators. That argument is now finding formal institutional backing.

Any government decision on the Tarkwa lease will be watched as a defining indicator of how far Ghana intends to push that principle in practice.