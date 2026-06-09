Idle Mining Concessions Fuel Corruption Fears, Analyst Warns

Three global gold companies have reportedly ceded Ghana concessions for community mining, but no work has started and a policy analyst warned Tuesday the vacancy may invite abuse.

AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Newmont have reportedly transferred portions of their concessions to support small scale cooperative operations, as part of a government programme aimed at bringing illegal miners into formal work. Ing. Wisdom Gomashie of Africa Policy Lens said no operations have begun on any of those parcels.

Gomashie, speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show, said the continued spread of illegal mining across the country is itself evidence that the government’s alternative livelihood policy has not kept pace with the problem. He warned that dormant land creates conditions where abuse becomes more likely.

He said there are unverified reports circulating that influential figures are manoeuvring to have the concessions reassigned for private gain rather than community use. Gomashie identified no individuals and offered no documentary evidence for the claim.

Findings from Right to Information (RTI) requests separately showed that state agencies have not disclosed the locations of the affected concessions or identified the intended beneficiaries, leaving the process with no public accountability.

Gomashie called on the government to release concession maps, rollout timelines and beneficiary records. He also pointed to the Ghana Gold Board Act, which sets aside a share of surplus revenue for small scale mining support, as a funding channel that has gone largely untapped.

“We still have room for improvement,” he said, arguing that firmer execution could ease friction between mining companies and surrounding communities while advancing the campaign against illegal mining.