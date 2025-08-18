Idle Mills, Rising Imports: Ghana’s Rice Paradox Deepens

Ghana spent a staggering GH¢6.8 billion ($560 million) on imported rice last year, even as local rice mills sit half-empty for lack of raw materials.

This stark contradiction highlights a deepening crisis in the country’s quest for food self-sufficiency, placing immense strain on foreign reserves while stifling domestic industry.

Across the Volta Region and beyond, private rice mills operate far below capacity. The problem isn’t demand – it’s the critical shortage of paddy rice. Farmers struggle with persistently low yields, limited irrigation, outdated methods, and scarce financing, leaving mills starved despite heavy investments in processing plants. You might see modern facilities, but inside, the machinery often sits quiet.

This creates a vicious cycle. While billions flow out annually for foreign rice, local processors can’t source enough homegrown paddy to run profitably. Farmers, facing poor returns and systemic hurdles, lack the incentive or means to significantly expand production. Experts point to a clear solution: without urgent, large-scale government intervention targeting the farm level, this paradox will persist.

Stakeholders argue intervention must be immediate and practical. They call for expanded irrigation networks to combat unreliable rains, subsidised high-yield seeds and fertilizers, accessible mechanisation services, and tailored credit schemes for smallholder farmers. Only by boosting harvests can mills get the steady paddy supply they need.

The payoff for breaking this cycle is substantial. Scaling local rice production promises thousands of new jobs from field to factory, slashes the costly import bill saving vital dollars, and strengthens national food security. It aligns directly with President Mahama’s push for agricultural transformation and export growth.

As the government refines its broader agricultural reset, industry voices grow louder: rice isn’t just another crop. Treating it as a strategic priority – backed by concrete farmer support – could turn idle mills into engines of local industry and finally curb that billion-cedi import habit.