iDanny TG Closes Out the Year with a Dance-Floor Favorite

Rising Afroswing sensation iDanny TG sets the vibe to climax the year with the release of his brand-new single, “Come To My Party.”

Known for his soulful fusion of Afrobeats, R&B, and authentic African rhythms, iDanny TG continues to define his sound with storytelling, emotion, and feel-good energy.

“Come To My Party” is a celebration of freedom, youth, and connection, the kind of record that brings people together for moments that matter.

“This one’s for the good times, when life gets heavy, we dance it off. It’s about escaping the noise and just living in the moment,” says iDanny TG.

“Come To My Party” is available on all streaming platforms.