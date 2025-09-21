ICUMS Hitches Trigger Demurrage Costs as Freight Forwarders Threaten Demonstration

The persistent malfunctioning of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), despite repeated assurances of improvement from its managers, has sparked mounting frustration among importers, agents, and freight forwarders across the country.

Importers say they are now incurring heavy demurrage charges due to delays caused by the unstable ICUMS platform, which continues to experience fluctuations in its operations. Clearing agents and freight forwarders have also come under pressure from disgruntled clients, many of whom are demanding faster clearance of goods.

The situation has drawn strong reactions from the Advocate for Indigenous Freight Forwarders, led by its convenor, Godfred Mawli Tettey, which has warned that it may lead a massive demonstration to press home their demands. According to the group, the government must step in immediately to salvage the situation, stressing that if ICUMS cannot deliver as promised, alternatives should be explored or competition introduced to enhance efficiency.

“The delays are crippling our business. Importers are paying needless demurrage and agents are being harassed by clients who are losing money daily. We cannot sit idle while this continues,” Mr. Tettey said.

The ICUMS system, introduced as a single-window platform to streamline customs processes and improve revenue collection, has faced repeated criticism since its rollout, with freight forwarders citing operational inefficiencies and poor user experience.

With growing tension in the port community, stakeholders are now waiting to see how the government responds to the threat of protest and whether concrete measures will be taken to restore confidence in the system.