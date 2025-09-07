ICRISAT Director Reinforces Sahel Agricultural Partnerships

The head of a leading agricultural research institute has strengthened partnerships across West Africa’s drought-prone Sahel region, where climate change threatens food security for millions of smallholder farmers.

Dr Himanshu Pathak, Director General of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), led a high-level delegation to Mali and Niger this month alongside participation at the Africa Food Systems Forum in Senegal. The visits focused on scaling climate-resilient technologies and advancing sustainable agricultural development across one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable regions.

The West African Sahel faces harsh environmental conditions stressed by fast-growing populations and increasing pressure on scarce natural resources, with agriculture serving as the main livelihood source for most residents.

During meetings in Mali’s capital, Dr Pathak secured renewed government commitment from Agriculture Minister Dr Daniel Simeon Kelema to collaborate on expanding climate-resilient crop varieties. The discussions centered on strengthening value chains for drought-tolerant crops including millet, sorghum, and groundnut that fall under ICRISAT’s research mandate.

The timing proves critical as recent studies highlight the urgent need for climate-smart agricultural technologies in the region. Research published in January 2025 emphasized that agricultural productivity improvement requires applying advanced technologies and resource access, particularly for dry-season farming in West African Sahel cities.

ICRISAT’s delegation, which included Deputy Director General Dr Stanford Blade and Africa Director Dr Rebbie Harawa, engaged with multiple stakeholders including the Dutch Embassy, European Union Delegation, World Food Programme, and FAO to explore new funding opportunities for agricultural research and climate resilience.

A key highlight was the partnership with Malian seed company Faso Kaba, where Manager Oumou N’tji Coulibaly praised the collaboration’s impact. The company, which won the African Food Prize, has strengthened its production capabilities through ICRISAT’s capacity-building initiatives, she noted.

The visit also showcased grassroots success stories from farmer cooperatives. Women farmers reported significant progress in seed multiplication and processing of millet, sorghum, and groundnut-based products, with some cooperatives growing from single-woman operations to groups with over 40 female members.

Dr Pathak’s engagement extended to the private sector, including meetings with the Agency for Environment and Sustainable Development to explore joint climate adaptation opportunities. The director also visited Mali’s Institute of Rural Economy for discussions on ongoing crop improvement trials and technology demonstrations.

ICRISAT’s West and Central Africa regional hub has maintained a partnership with Mali’s Institute of Rural Economy since 1979, focusing initially on sorghum and millet research with USAID support.

The delegation’s work builds on ICRISAT’s expanding presence in the region, where the institute operates through innovative platforms including the ICRISAT Dryland Academy and the Centre of Excellence for South–South Cooperation. These initiatives address mechanization and digital agriculture needs across dryland farming systems.

At the Africa Food Systems Forum in Dakar, Dr Pathak engaged with regional leaders including CORAF Executive Director Dr Moumouni Savadogo to strengthen collaboration on resilient food systems. The forum provided a platform for advancing partnerships that serve the region’s 2.1 billion dryland residents across Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and beyond.

The Sahel visits underscore ICRISAT’s commitment to addressing mounting agricultural challenges in a region where climate change continues to threaten food security and rural livelihoods. The institute’s approach combines scientific research with practical farmer training and private sector partnerships to build sustainable agricultural transformation from the ground up.