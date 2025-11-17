ICOM Dubai Conference Concludes with Rotterdam Selected for 2028 Edition

The International Council of Museums (ICOM) Dubai 2025 concluded on 17 November, marking the first time the global museum conference was hosted in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia regions.

The historic edition took place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Dubai. More than 4,500 participants including museum professionals, cultural leaders, and decision makers from around the world attended the conference, which operated under the theme “The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities.”

The closing ceremony witnessed the announcement of new leadership for ICOM. Antonio Rodriguez was elected as the organization’s new president, while Nasir Al Darmaki was appointed as vice president. The conference also marked the official handover of ICOM’s flag to the City of Rotterdam, which will host the 2028 edition.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, led the final day session titled “Cultural Diplomacy from an Emirati Perspective: Bridges of Connection and Dialogue.” During the session, Sheikha Latifa highlighted the UAE’s cultural unity. Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, joined the discussion and emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy as a practice rather than merely a concept.

Another key session titled “The Power of Narrative, Heritage, and Youth” featured Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation. She discussed the role of museums as vital platforms for dialogue and mutual understanding between diverse communities.

His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President, delivered a keynote address about challenges museums face in preserving creativity’s essence while adapting to change. He stressed that museums are not simply observers but active participants in societal transformation.

The conference celebrated the inaugural ICOM Sustainability Award during its proceedings. The recognition was presented to Kaye Hall of the Barbados Museum and Historical Society and Jamie Brown from the University of St. Andrews for their project “Shared Island Stories Between Scotland and the Caribbean.”

Throughout the event, more than 100 sessions took place including panel discussions, training workshops, and masterclasses. These sessions provided museum professionals with opportunities to exchange knowledge, explore innovative practices, and address contemporary challenges facing cultural institutions globally.

Dubai’s hosting of ICOM 2025 underscored the city’s role as a global hub for culture, creativity, and innovation. The conference brought together diverse perspectives on how museums can navigate rapidly changing communities while maintaining their core missions of preservation, education, and cultural exchange.