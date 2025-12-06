Ice Prince Zamani urges men to prepare properly before pursuing marriage

Nigerian rapper Ice Prince Zamani has shared his fears about marriage, saying almost everything these days puts the fear of marriage in single people like him.

The rapper used his friend who just got married last year as an example of challenges facing modern marriages. In a social media post, he revealed that his friend who married in 2024 no longer answers his wife’s calls and wants out of the union.

Ice Prince, approaching 40, questioned what single people in his age bracket should be doing about marriage in the current climate. He asked for updates on the situation, expressing uncertainty about how to navigate relationships given the experiences he has witnessed among married friends.

The rapper went on to urge men to get their acts right before getting married. He wrote that men should check themselves properly before telling someone’s daughter or another man’s sister that they want to be the head coach in her life, emphasizing the need for self examination first.

Ice Prince stressed that men must cleanse themselves first, look at themselves well and tell themselves the truth before making marriage commitments. According to him, personal preparation and honesty about one’s readiness are essential prerequisites for entering into marriage.

The post resonated with many social media users who shared similar concerns about modern marriage challenges. Comments reflected widespread anxiety among singles about the increasing number of failed marriages and relationship difficulties they observe around them.

Ice Prince Zamani, born Panshak Henry Zamani, rose to prominence in the Nigerian music industry with hit songs including Oleku, Superstar and Aboki. The 38 year old rapper from Jos, Plateau State, has maintained relevance in African hip hop for over a decade.

The rapper has a son from a previous relationship and has been relatively private about his personal life in recent years. His latest comments mark a rare public reflection on marriage and relationships, topics he typically avoids discussing in interviews or on social media.

Marriage anxiety among millennials and Generation Z has become a common theme across Africa, with many young people delaying or reconsidering marriage due to economic pressures, changing social norms and high divorce rates. Social media has amplified discussions about relationship challenges, with many sharing cautionary tales about failed marriages.

Experts have noted that increased awareness of relationship dynamics and mental health has led to more critical evaluation of marriage readiness. However, some worry that constant exposure to negative marriage stories may create unnecessary fear and discourage people from pursuing healthy partnerships.

Ice Prince’s comments come amid broader conversations in African entertainment circles about relationship stability and marriage pressures. Several Nigerian celebrities have publicly discussed their marriage struggles or divorces in recent years, contributing to changing perceptions about traditional marriage expectations.

The rapper’s emphasis on self preparation before marriage aligns with growing calls for individuals to prioritize personal development, financial stability and emotional maturity before making lifetime commitments. Relationship counselors have increasingly stressed the importance of self awareness and honest self assessment in determining marriage readiness.