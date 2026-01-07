ICE Detains Ofori-Atta Amid Extradition Proceedings

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the United States has detained former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta over immigration status issues, according to his Ghanaian legal team, which says US lawyers are working to secure his release.

Lawyers for Ofori-Atta in Ghana, Minkah-Premo, Osei-Bonsu, Bruce-Cathline and Partners (MPOBB), stated in a public notice issued on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, that the detention resulted from challenges regarding the status of his continued stay in the United States.

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as of yesterday, detained the former Minister for Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, regarding the status of his current stay in the United States. His US legal team is in contact with ICE and expects the matter to be resolved expeditiously, the public notice signed by Justice Kusi-Minkah Premo Esq. stated.

Ofori-Atta has a pending petition for adjustment of status, which authorizes a person to stay in the US legally past the period of validity of their visa. Under US law, a change of status by this method is common, the notice explained.

The public is, therefore, advised to note that he is a law abiding person and is fully cooperating with ICE to have this issue resolved. His legal team is in contact with ICE and working to resolve the matter as expeditiously as possible, MPOBB stated.

The detention occurs against the backdrop of ongoing extradition proceedings initiated by Ghana’s government. Attorney General Dominic Ayine announced in December 2025 that Ghana had completed legal procedures seeking Ofori-Atta’s extradition to face corruption related charges, including alleged irregularities in contracts with Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), expenditures on the National Cathedral project, and issues involving tax refund operations.

Ofori-Atta has been in the United States since January 2025 for medical treatment. He underwent surgery following a diagnosis of prostate cancer. The procedure, a radical prostatectomy, took place on Friday, June 13, 2025, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Medical sources described the surgery as a crucial step after tests revealed signs of the cancer’s progression.

Doctors reportedly confirmed the diagnosis in March 2025 after magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans and a biopsy detected an increased spread of cancer cells in the prostate. Ofori-Atta had been receiving treatment and undergoing monitoring in the US for several weeks ahead of the operation, sources close to the family said.

He has also been managing a post COVID-19 Multi-System Inflammatory Response Syndrome, initially diagnosed in February 2021, a condition that has required ongoing medical oversight.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) named Ofori-Atta as a suspect in January 2025, directing him to appear for questioning on February 10. When he failed to return from the United States, citing medical treatment, the OSP declared him a fugitive from justice and requested an Interpol Red Notice in June 2025.

Ofori-Atta’s international legal team, led by US based lawyer Enayat Qasimi of Whiteford, Taylor & Preston, has maintained that the former minister is not evading justice but rather undergoing essential medical treatment. Qasimi told the BBC in December 2025 that Ofori-Atta is committed to fully complying with Ghana’s laws and answering questions regarding his tenure as Finance Minister.

He’s committed to fully complying with the laws of Ghana, and he’s fully committed to answering for anything that he did when he was Finance Minister. There’s absolutely no question about that. The question is, is he being given the rights that he’s guaranteed under Ghanaian law, Qasimi stated.

The lawyer argued that Ghanaian authorities were aware Ofori-Atta was in the United States for medical treatment, making the Interpol Red Notice unnecessary. Ofori-Atta was receiving treatment in the US. They knew this all along. There was no purpose for issuing the red notice, but they went ahead and issued it, he said.

Ghana’s extradition request now rests with US judicial authorities, who will determine whether there is sufficient basis for extradition. The allegations include payments of more than $1 million to SML without proof of performance, as well as contracts that prosecutors say were illegally awarded.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has alleged that Ofori-Atta was personally and centrally involved in pushing the SML contract despite having direct knowledge of the company’s operational and full incapacity. The OSP cited that he was copied in every email chain and failed to intervene, instead allegedly endorsing and approving unwarranted payments totaling over 1.4 billion cedis from the Consolidated Fund, the Petroleum Revenue Account and the Tax Refund Account.

Ofori-Atta served as Ghana’s Finance Minister from 2017 until February 2024, playing a key role in the country’s economic management during a turbulent period that included the COVID-19 pandemic, debt restructuring negotiations and an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. He was replaced by Mohammed Amin Adam following criticism of his handling of the country’s economic challenges.

In November 2025, the OSP charged him and others with corruption and corruption related offences. The trial is at case management conference stage in Ghana’s courts.

The ICE detention represents a new development in what has become a complex international legal situation involving immigration status, medical treatment, extradition proceedings and corruption allegations spanning multiple jurisdictions.