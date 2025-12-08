ICE Detains Nigerian Man Convicted of Cocaine Trafficking in Michigan

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement has detained a 67 year old Nigerian man convicted of cocaine trafficking at a processing facility in Baldwin, Michigan, according to a December 5 statement from the Department of Homeland Security.

Aderemi Joe Akefe is being held at the ICE North Lake Processing Facility alongside other individuals with criminal convictions, the agency disclosed. He has a final order of removal from an immigration judge, indicating deportation proceedings have been completed.

The Department of Homeland Security statement described Akefe as having criminal convictions for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. The disclosure came after Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib conducted an oversight visit to the facility, which prompted the agency to release information about several detainees housed there.

The North Lake Processing Facility reopened in June 2025 after being closed since 2022, when the federal government canceled contracts with for profit prisons. The facility, operated by Florida based GEO Group, can accommodate 1,800 detainees, making it the largest ICE detention center in the Midwest.

According to Bridge Michigan, the Trump administration has pursued aggressive immigration enforcement policies during its second term, with ICE officials making more than 100,000 arrests through early June. The administration set internal targets of 3,000 migrant arrests per day as part of expanded deportation operations.

The facility’s remote location in Lake County, a sparsely populated area approximately 200 miles from Michigan’s nearest border crossings, has drawn criticism from immigration advocates. They expressed concerns about detainees’ ability to access legal representation and family visits due to the distance from major population centers.

GEO Group announced in December 2024 a $70 million investment in expanding ICE services, according to Michigan Public. Company officials estimate the Baldwin facility could generate $70 million annually when operating at full capacity. The reopening created several hundred jobs in Lake County, historically one of Michigan’s poorest counties.

The facility houses individuals awaiting final decisions on their immigration status, including those with criminal convictions. Immigration advocates have raised concerns about conditions at the center, including reports of inadequate medical staffing, frigid temperatures, and difficulties accessing legal counsel.

ICE officials defended the facility’s operations, stating that GEO Group provides medical care, family visitation services, translation assistance, dietician approved meals, and recreational amenities. The company emphasized its 40 year partnership with federal immigration authorities in supporting law enforcement missions.

The timing of Akefe’s detention aligns with broader federal efforts to expand immigration enforcement under current administration policies. No additional details about Akefe’s original conviction or the timeline for his removal from the United States were immediately available.