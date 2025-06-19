ICAG Chief Warns Accountants Must Adapt to AI or Face Obsolescence

Ghana’s accounting professionals risk career irrelevance if they fail to embrace artificial intelligence, Institute of Chartered Accountants CEO Paul Kwasi Agyemang declared during preparations for the 2025 Accountancy Week.

His comments address growing sector anxieties about technological displacement, reframing AI as an essential tool rather than a threat to job security.

“Tasks that consumed hours now take minutes through AI,” Agyemang observed, noting this efficiency gain creates opportunities for accountants to focus on strategic analysis and advisory roles. He confirmed ICAG will integrate AI competency training into its professional development curriculum, equipping members to audit algorithms, validate outputs and manage ethical implications of automated systems.

Recent data shows 62% of Ghanaian accounting firms now use AI for basic compliance work, mirroring global trends where the World Economic Forum projects 47% of finance tasks will become automatable. The CEO’s intervention comes as Ghana’s financial sector undergoes rapid digitization, with demand growing for professionals who can bridge technical accounting knowledge with technological oversight capabilities.

African accounting bodies face unique challenges in balancing global digital transformation with local infrastructure limitations. ICAG’s proactive stance positions Ghanaian professionals to lead rather than follow this disruption, ensuring they remain indispensable in an evolving financial landscape where human oversight of AI systems becomes the new premium skill.