Ibrahim Mahama Warns Public Against Deepfake Cryptocurrency Videos

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has issued a public warning after AI-generated videos falsely linking him to cryptocurrency schemes began circulating online, with police arresting a key suspect in the deepfake operation.

Rafik Mahama, social aide to the businessman, released a statement Sunday telling the public to disregard AI-generated videos being circulated by faceless sources about Ibrahim Mahama being engaged in investment schemes or cryptocurrency trading. “Mr. Ibrahim Mahama is not involved in any form of investment scheme or cryptocurrency trading or business dealings anywhere,” the statement emphasized.

The warning comes as Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority recently flagged a disturbing rise in sophisticated deepfake videos featuring prominent Ghanaian figures promoting fraudulent investment schemes, part of a broader trend that’s cost victims over $200 million globally in the first quarter of 2025 alone.

The fake videos targeting Mahama aren’t his first encounter with this type of fraud. Earlier this year, similar AI-generated content falsely claimed he’d launched a cryptocurrency called CryptoExplodeAI, promising unrealistic returns to lure potential victims. The pattern suggests organized scammers are systematically targeting high-profile Ghanaians to add credibility to their schemes.

According to Rafik Mahama’s statement, steps have been taken to report the fraudulent videos to state authorities, and a key suspect has been arrested and processed for court by the Police Cybercrime Unit. That arrest represents a significant development, as prosecuting deepfake fraud cases often proves challenging due to the technical sophistication involved and the difficulty tracing perpetrators.

The businessman’s aide also cautioned the public about fake Facebook and TikTok accounts created using Mahama’s name and image. The CEO of Engineers & Planners Ltd and Dzata Cement Ltd maintains verified accounts only on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, making those the sole legitimate sources for his communications.

Deepfake technology has become increasingly accessible, allowing scammers to create convincing videos of public figures endorsing products or investments they’ve never actually supported. The technology can trick people into sending money, sharing passwords, or revealing sensitive information in seconds, making it particularly dangerous for unsuspecting victims.

Ghana isn’t alone in facing this threat. Celebrities including Steve Harvey and Scarlett Johansson have advocated for legislation and penalties targeting deepfake scam creators and the platforms hosting them. The difference is that in Ghana, where financial literacy varies widely and cryptocurrency remains poorly understood by many, these scams can be especially effective.

What makes these schemes particularly insidious is how they exploit trust. When you see someone you recognize, someone successful and respected, appearing to endorse an investment opportunity, your natural skepticism gets undermined. That’s exactly what the scammers are counting on.

For potential victims, there are warning signs. Legitimate businesspeople rarely promote get-rich-quick cryptocurrency schemes through social media videos. Promises of massive returns from small investments should trigger immediate suspicion. And perhaps most importantly, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

The arrest of a suspect in this case sends an important message that authorities are taking deepfake fraud seriously. Whether it leads to convictions that actually deter future scammers remains to be seen. Meanwhile, the public’s best defense is healthy skepticism and verifying information through official channels before making any financial decisions based on videos circulating online.

For anyone who’s already fallen victim to schemes using Mahama’s likeness, reporting to police is crucial, not just for potential recovery but to help authorities understand the full scope of the operation and prevent others from being targeted.