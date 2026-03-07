Ibrahim Mahama Named Most Influential at GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

Ghana’s fifth annual GhanaWeb Excellence Awards ceremony took place on Friday evening at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, bringing together government officials, private sector leaders, diplomats, and civil society figures to honour individuals and organisations whose work is shaping the country’s economic and social landscape.

The event, now in its fifth edition since its founding in 2021, spotlights trailblazers whose work is advancing Ghana’s economic and social progress while inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs, professionals, and change-makers.

Ghanaian billionaire and industrialist Ibrahim Mahama took home the most prestigious honour of the evening, the GhanaWeb Most Influential Personality award. Mahama is the founder of Engineers and Planners, widely regarded as the largest indigenous-owned mining services company in West Africa, and also owns Dzata Cement Limited, Ghana’s first wholly Ghanaian-owned cement processing factory.

Businessman and philanthropist Richard Nii Armah Quaye claimed the GhanaWeb Excellence in Humanitarian award, in recognition of his social impact work including a network of food banks serving thousands of beneficiaries across multiple locations in Ghana.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited received the GhanaWeb Organisational Excellence Award, while Tsonam Cleanse Akpeloo, an economist and technology entrepreneur, won the Ghana Excellence in Business Development category.

Other winners on the night included Isaac Kofi Nketiah, co-founder of Shamfield Ventures, who won in the Agriculture category; Dr Theresa Oppong-Beeko, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Manet Incorporated, who was recognised for Real Estate Development; and Dr Dziffa-Bella Imelda Ofori-Adjei, a paediatric ophthalmologist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, who won the Leadership award. Addia Asamoah Peter, Africa Regional Director of the AAEA, claimed the Entrepreneurship prize, while Mansa Nartey received the Ekow Blackson Marketing Excellence Award.

The Media and Communications category, among the most competitive of the evening, drew nominees including broadcast veteran Dr Luther King Kwame Adinkra, television anchor Keminni Nyamanni Amanor, and media personality Tilly Akua Nipaa. Digital media entrepreneur Samuel Kwame Boadu also received nominations in both the Media and Communication and Education categories, reflecting the growing presence of independent digital publishers within Ghana’s evolving media ecosystem, though he did not win in either.

The awards span more than 20 categories and are open to individuals and organisations across business, technology, media, education, the arts, and social impact. Voting is conducted publicly through the GhanaWeb platform ahead of the annual ceremony.