Ibrahim Mahama Donates Old Jet as Air Ambulance After Taking Delivery of $70m Bombardier

Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama has donated his former private aircraft to the state for conversion into a national emergency air ambulance, the announcement coming on the same day videos of his newly acquired Bombardier Global 6500 jet went viral across social media.

The donation was announced at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport shortly after Mahama took delivery of the new aircraft, valued at approximately $70 million. “My old plane is now an air ambulance for every Ghanaian,” he said, framing the gesture as a commitment to deploying private resources for public benefit.

The timing is notable. Ghana’s National Ambulance Service recently announced plans to procure 400 ground ambulances and 500 medical motorbikes to strengthen pre-hospital emergency care, and the addition of a dedicated air ambulance is expected to reduce response times for critical inter-regional transfers across the country.

The donated aircraft is a Bombardier 604, the jet that first brought Mahama’s aviation assets into the public spotlight when the New York Times reported in 2014 that the United States had flagged the aircraft over a trip to Iran. President John Dramani Mahama and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II have both used the aircraft for travel over the years, making it one of the most recognised private jets in Ghana.

Its replacement, ordered in 2024 and delivered in February 2026, is a Bombardier Global 6500, an ultra-long-range jet with a non-stop range of 6,600 nautical miles, Rolls-Royce Pearl engines, and a distinctive grey and white livery bearing the “Dzata” branding — the Ewe word for lion — that has become synonymous with Mahama’s personal and business identity.

The acquisition drew mixed reactions online, with supporters praising the businessman as an example of private sector success and critics questioning the optics of a high-profile luxury purchase given his brother’s position as head of state. Presidential Adviser Joyce Bawah Mogtari used the occasion to commend Ibrahim Mahama’s broader contribution to Ghana’s economy through Engineers and Planners, the heavy equipment and mining services company he founded, saying his story demonstrated that “determination, vision, and creativity can make a real impact.”

Ibrahim Mahama is also the founder of Dzata Cement and is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s most prominent industrialists.