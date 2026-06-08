IATA Targets Bag Grabbing Risk in Aircraft Emergencies

One in ten air travelers admits they might grab personal bags during an aircraft evacuation even when crew orders them not to, posing a threat to everyone on board.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) launched a global campaign Monday in Rio de Janeiro to address the growing risk. Called “Save a Life, Not a Bag,” the campaign is backed by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and instructs travelers to follow crew orders, leave all baggage behind, and move quickly to the nearest usable exit.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh said “taking bags during an evacuation is not a minor issue.”

The campaign draws on a survey of more than 1,200 recent air travelers across the US, the UK, the UAE, and Singapore, conducted in April 2026 by research firm Savanta. It found a significant gap between what passengers believe they know and what they would actually do.

While 80 percent claimed to know what to do in an emergency evacuation, only 61 percent gave the correct answer: leave all personal items and exit immediately. One in three respondents had seen reports of passengers grabbing bags during evacuations, and of that group, 22 percent said they were likely to do the same, a pattern suggesting that exposure to the behavior online is reinforcing it.

Timing misconceptions compound the danger. Just 18 percent of respondents knew that aircraft evacuations are designed around a 90 second safety benchmark. Thirty-eight percent believed it could take three minutes or more, a figure that may lead some passengers to treat a genuine emergency as if time were available to retrieve luggage.

Bags pulled from overhead bins slow cabin movement, block exits, and can puncture the slides every passenger needs to reach the ground. Carrying them prevents people from using their hands at exits and creates hazards for crew and rescue personnel. In several incidents documented in online videos, passengers attempted to evacuate while holding both infants and bags at the same time.

IATA advises passengers to keep essentials, passport, money, and medication, on their person before takeoff and landing. The campaign’s five core instructions are: pay attention to crew, leave all baggage behind, do not film or photograph, keep moving, and exit quickly.

Campaign materials are available to airlines, media outlets, and industry partners at iata.org.