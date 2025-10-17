IATA Launches Global Campaign for Safe Lithium Battery Travel

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched a global safety campaign to educate travelers on handling lithium batteries during flights. Announced in Xiamen on October 15, 2025, the “Travel Smart with Lithium Batteries” initiative outlines seven key rules for carrying devices like phones, laptops, and power banks safely.

IATA Senior Vice President Nick Careen emphasized the campaign’s importance. “Lithium-powered devices are safe when handled properly,” he noted, urging passengers to follow guidelines. The campaign comes as a survey reveals most travelers carry these devices but hold dangerous misconceptions.

For instance, about half wrongly believe they can pack small devices or power banks in checked luggage. The rules stress keeping devices in hand baggage, protecting loose batteries, and checking airline policies for larger items. IATA is sharing digital assets with airlines and airports to ensure consistent messaging worldwide.

The goal is to reduce risks through clear, engaging education. Travelers are encouraged to review the rules before flying to ensure a safe journey for everyone onboard.