IATA Flags Nigeria as Aviation’s High-Cost Danger Zone

Nigeria’s aviation sector received a sharp global rebuke this week when the International Air Transport Association (IATA) named it among the world’s most expensive countries to operate an airline, warning that punitive taxes and charges are strangling the viability of carriers across West Africa.

Speaking at a media briefing during the 82nd IATA Annual General Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, IATA Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East Kamil Alawadhi identified high operating costs, blocked airline funds, and punitive taxes as critical bottlenecks choking aviation growth across the continent.

The indictment lands at a delicate moment for Nigeria’s aviation ministry. Despite reform efforts by Festus Keyamo, the Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister, airlines operating in the country still face significant cost pressures that limit their competitiveness and profitability.

Nigeria is far from alone in the dock. African countries collectively account for the largest share of blocked airline revenues globally, with $774 million trapped as of the end of March 2026. Algeria holds the highest amount at $258 million, followed by the XAF Zone, Mozambique, Eritrea, and Angola.

On passenger charges specifically, Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya were each cited for Advance Passenger Information fees that exceed global norms, with Tanzania holding the worst record at $45 per one-way journey. IATA had previously intervened in Nigeria’s case: it helped negotiate the country’s proposed passenger charge down from $50 to $11.50, a rate that took effect in December 2025.

The proposed remedy is a regional one. IATA urged governments to implement an Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) directive that would cut aviation taxes and charges by 25 percent, warning that inaction risks stunting connectivity and economic growth across the bloc.

The stakes go well beyond airline balance sheets. Alawadhi framed aviation as economic infrastructure, arguing that a strategy built around safety, cost-competitiveness, and ease of doing business would generate jobs, enable trade, support tourism, and deepen regional integration, outcomes worth more to governments in the long run than the tax receipts currently being extracted from travellers.

Safety added a second layer of urgency to the Rio discussions. Africa’s accident rate fell from 12.13 to 7.86 incidents per million sectors between 2024 and 2025, progress IATA acknowledged, but the figure still sits far above the global norm of 1.13, leaving the continent’s regulators and carriers with little room for complacency.