I will offer Davido a yacht, an Island in Monaco for ‘Attassa’ remix – DJ Azonto

Ghanaian Amapiano sensation DJ Azonto says he is willing to offer Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido a yacht and an island in Monaco for a remix of his “Attassa” song.

DJ Azonto has strongly made a comeback in the music industry with the release of his “Attassa” single, which is currently making waves across various social media platforms.

According to DJ Azonto, his offer to Davido highlights the significant value placed on such a high-profile musical partnership within the entertainment industry across Africa.

“Despite being broke, I am willing to raise resources to buy a yacht and an island in Monaco for Davido so he features on the remix of Attassa. He can’t reject this offer because it is the best he can get from any Ghanaian artiste,” DJ Azonto said in an interview.

He added that the yacht and an island in Monaco underscore the lavish and high-stakes nature of such negotiations, reflecting the perceived commercial and artistic benefits of Davido’s involvement.

Azonto has in recent times warned musicians over the use of the “Attassa” term, saying that “anyone who wants to use the term should contact me for approval because it is a term I coined.”

The “Fa No Fom” hitmaker is currently on a media tour promoting Attassa’s single, which has garnered massive numbers across various digital platforms.