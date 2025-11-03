I Was Not Destooled As A Chief Of Gomoa Assin – Nana Kofi Asahoma V To Critics

The chief (Odikro) of Gomoa Assin in the Central Region, Nana Kofi Asahoma V, has described as a complete hoax the current media reports made by certain non-royals of Ayoko at Gomoa Assin led by Ekow Bosomfi Hammond, Kwabena Takor, Ekow Guru and Nana Nyame that he was not destooled, stressing that he remains the only legitimate substantive ruler of Gomoa Assin.

The gazzetted chief pointed out that the public announcement by these unaccredited aforementioned individuals of the purported installation of a new chief for Gomoa Assin was unacceptable and questionable and it must be disregard by the residents as well as Ghanaian public.

Nana Kofi Asahoma V who was installed in the year 2013 emphasized that the he remains the Odikro of Gomoa Assin and his reign continues with “wisdom and dedication”, reassuring the community that stability remains a priority as the appeal process progresses.

The prominent traditional office ruler who doubles as the Apasimakahene of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council reaffirmed that these individuals personalities who are plotting for his destoolment are not clothed with the tradtional capacity to do so, hence such destoolment claim or exercise by these cartels is null and void.

He stresed that he still holds this enviable position and that the decision being taken to destool him was spearheaded by Ekow Bosomfi Hammond, Kwabena Takor, Ekow Guru and Nana Nyamekye who haven’t from the Royal Ayoko family of Gomoa Assin.

Nana Kofi Asamona V said that as custom and tradition demand these aforementioned individual personalities cannot arrogate power to themselves to destool him without consent and approval of the President of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II, including elders and kingmakers of Royal Ayoko family of Gomoa Assin.

According to him,Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II and the Registrar of the Akwapim Traditional Council, Mr Richard Atubiga haven’t endorsed these illegalities being perpetrated by these self-seeking individuals, reaffirmed that the elders and kingmakers of Royal Ayoko family of Gomoa Assin did not install their chief at Gomoa Buduatta.

He stressed that his destoolment can only done by the accredited elders, principal kingmakers and head of Royal Ayoko family of Gomoa Assin who have legally, lawfully, traditionally and customarily estooled him as a substantive Odikro of the area.

The chief described Ekow Bosomfi Hammond, Kwabena Takor, Ekow Guru and Nana Nyamekye as the trouble makers and nation wreckers, saying that these individuals have not come from the Royal Ayoko family of Gomoa Assin.

“Nobody in the Gomoa Assin State which formed part of the Gomoa Akwapim Traditional Area had destooled me from the Gomoa Assin throne as a Odikro or chief.

He noted that there are rightful procedures and processes for which a chief would be destooled based on various credible charges preferred against the accused chief.

As custom demands, Nana Kofi Asahoma V indicated that a chief can be destooled when he was sent or summoned before judiciary Committee of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council following the chieftaincy destoolment charges.

“And that after the trial of the case by members of judiciary committee and the accused chief was found guilty then it is this time that the members of the council would give their verdict for such accused chief to be destooled.

“Although l haven’t done anything wrong,

in this case, nobody had summoned me

before the Council and the only thing we have heard was when Ekow Bosomfi Hammond, Kwabena Takor, Ekow Guru, Nana Asempa Nyamekye were in the media peddling lies to tthe general public that they had destooled me, making false claims to support their illegalities,” Nana Kofi Asamona V told journalists.

He pointed out that Ekow Guru has formed cartels of certain individuals including Kwabena Takor, Ekow Bosomfi Hammond, Nana Asempa Nyamekye and some violent boys/men who have been attacking his chieftaincy status and integrity, adding that these individuals have stated their evil agendas since last year but they had failed.

According to the chief,Mr Ekow Guru and his followers had dragged him to Anti-Armed Robbery Unit (AARU) of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service Headquarters in Accra.

He noted that these non-royals accused him together with the Paramount Chief of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area and Gyaasehene of Gomoa Assin for selling 3050 acres of land at Gomoa Assin to some individual land developers.

He disclosed that these trouble makers also tagged him as an armed robber and thief, the crimes, according to the chief, he has never committed.

After the investigatioins of the matter, the chief told the journalists that the CID police officers led by Chief Inspector Otoo had came to realisation that the allegations levelled against them by Ekow Gura and his followers/cartels was not true, hence the police had discontinued the case

Not satisfied with his action, Nana Kofi Asamona V pointed out that the ring leader Ekow Gura has disgraced him in a full glare in public at a funeral ground at Gomoa Assin.

“I wish to state that Ekow Gura has shouted at “me, thereby describing me as an armed robber and thief which situation has made me ridiculous in the public,” the chief stated.

The attack on his person in public event, Nana Kofi Asahoma V said has argued him, resulting in defamation lawsuit against Ekow Gura in Agona Swedru Circuit Court, saying that the case is currently pending before court.

The current situation suggests that while Nana Kofi Asahoma V claims not to have been destooled, there is an active and public dispute over chieftaincy in Gomoa Assin, with elders and other figures making counterclaims and involving law enforcement.

The chief also rejected accusations of tagging him as an armed robber and thief, saying that he hasn’t engaged in any criminal activities in his life, adding that “l am nota violent chief.”

He denied buying the wee or Cannabis (marijuana) for the young people to smoke to forment trouble at Gomoa Assin, indicating that “I would be the last person to buy bought marijuana for the young people.

He stated that he has never used landguards and some violent thugs to terrorise and attack anyone amidst ongoing chieftaincy dispute in Gomoa Assin, which hindering development in the area.

The chief pointed out that he has declared a strong stand against the use of marijuana of the youth.

“As a responsible tradtional office ruler who has school and church for where many children and people are being trained and mentored to become good future leaders, my Stool would punish me if l have endorsed Cannabis or marijuana use of young people in my Chieftaincy community,” Nana Kofi Asamona V clarified.

Nana Kofi Asahoma V reaffirmed that he hasn’t engaged in any dubious or fraudulent land deals which could be used as the charges or claims to destool him.

“I wish to stress that the allegations levelled against him that he was engaging in illegalities by using wee smokers and landguards to terrorise, attack and also subject some residents to severe beatings were cooked and fabricated story to defame his hard won reputation. I am in good talking term everyone in the area.

“Even Ekow Guru and Ekow Bosomfi Hammond who are leading attack on my Chieftaincy status have becoming to me for financial support until recently when they parted away started these nefarious scheme against me,” the chief vehemently explained

He disclosed that even a couple of weeks ago, Ekow Bosomfi Hammond who is a coconut seller came to him to seek for financial assistance of GH¢2000.00 to start to sell second-hand dresses.

He respects his elders

The chief maintained that he has respect for his people and elders and that he would be a last person to do something that could harm his elders and residents in his area.

He further refuted reports circulating that he used the Apam Divisional Police Commander, Madam Esther Seye and two of her officers, Asante and Inspector Amankye in connection with an ongoing chieftaincy dispute at Gomoa Assin.

The chief stated that he didn’t even know the senior police officers at Apam Divisional Police Command, adding that “l didn’t remember the last time l have gone to the Apam Divisional Police.”

According to the chief, he has never involved police officers in his chieftaincy cases and that he has been using his chieftaincy position to settle all his issues amicably.

Nana Kofi Asamona V denied involvement in the assault of someone named Prince Asante and called his arrest and detention.

The chief provided documentary proof showing pictures of how some two young people were severely beaten by some thugs who are working for Ekow Guru and followers.

To this end, Nana Kofi Asahoma V called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohonu to, swiftly stop Ekow Guru and his followers for causing unnecessary trouble in Gomoa Assin.

He stresed that it is a high time for the IGP to call Ekow Guru and his followers to order because he believes strongly that the continous actions and inactions of these miscreants would likely to generate a possible bloody violence at Gomoa Assin.

The development-oriented chief noted thar he has brought development into the area, and has since assumption of power as a substantive chief of the Gomoa Assin, brought peace and unity among the people.

Nana Kofi Asahoma V was responding to the viral media reports calling for his arrest and removal of the Apam Divisional Police Commander, Madam Esther Seye and two of her officers, Amankye and Asante creating impression that he has been destooled.

His reaction follows a report made by Ekow Guru and his followers accused these senior police officers at Apam Divisional Police Command of aiding the Nana Kofi Asahoma V to use the notorious landguards and some violent thugs to terrorise, attack and also subject them to severe beatings in the area.

The cartels were reported to have boldly stated that they performed the necessary customary and traditional rituals to officially destool Nana Kofi Asahoma V and customary, lawfully and genuinely estooled a new chief for Gomoa Assin in the person of Ekow Guru.

They indicated that their purported installation of a new Odikro (chief) to replace Nana Kofi Asahoma V, according to them, was legally and lawfully endorsed and accepted by Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II, Registrar of the Council and other chiefs.

However, the President of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area and Registrar of the Council have denied knowledge of the purported installation of Ekow Guru as a new Odikro of Gomoa Assin.