I had harmonious relationship with Kojo Antwi – Lumba confessed before his demise

Before his sudden demise which shook the entire globe on July 26, 2025, at age 60, the late Ghanaian singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known as Daddy Lumba in the music industry, painted a harmonious, cordial and loving relationship that existed between him [Daddy Lumba] and Africa’s Music Legend, The Maestro Kojo Antwi, contrary to what people perceived as bitter rivals in the music industry.

Apart from the aforementioned relationship, the late Lumba also narrated numerous support the Maestro gave to him in diverse ways, including encouraging him [Lumba], to continue the music and not to quit.

This revelation was shared by Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa (Afia Schwarzenegger), a Ghanaian media personality, on her social media pages.

It was a conversation she had had with the late Daddy Lumba two weeks before his demise and she decided to record the conversation.

Afia Schwarzenegger was talking to Lumba about the demise of the late Kwaku Duah (Dada K D) and how people were linking or accusing Lumba of perpetrating his death, derby destroying or tarnishing Lumba’s name.

Lumba then hinted of his decision to do a remix of one of his songs, “Aware Pa Ye Anibre”, which he released in the year 2009 and also explained why he is not seen outside more often but prefer to be indoors.

It was at this point that Lumba openly told Afia Schwarzenegger that had it not been Kojo Antwi, he would have stop doing music.

“Had it not been Kojo Antwi, I would have stop doing music long time. I am telling you, so he [Maestro Kojo Antwi], is never my enemy”, Lumba humbly confessed in Twi.

The late Mr. Charles Kwadwo Fosu also continued with how Maestro Kojo Antwi helped him secure a radio frequency which being operated now [DLFM 106.9].

“let me tell you the latest one which will shock you. Do you know that when I applied for the radio station, I was not getting the frequency? So, when I fell sick, Kojo Antwi was the only musician that visited me.

He came with his wife, Mrs. Rocklyn Antwi.

They even prepared soup for me and so I [Lumba] asked him, how did you get your frequency [Breeze 90.9FM]. Then Kojo told me there is a technician who would have to fill some forms for you at the National Communication Authority (NCA) before you bring those proposals to the NCA. He asked whether I did that and I said I did not know about that”.

He added that Maestro brought the person to his house for the process to begin. “He brought me the guy and I gave him GH¢10,000 to begin the process. He came for another GH¢10,000 for the registration at NCA so the guy brought the document and I forwarded it to the NCA”.

Daddy Lumba said “he had waited for about 13-years but he was still not getting the frequency license from the NCA, but the moment the Maestro guided him on what to do, he had a call from someone from the NCA that the documentations were ready”.

“So Kojo Antwi was behind the whole thing but even he has forgotten what he did for me. So, people are being ignorant about my relationship with Kojo Antwi and saying all sort of things”.

By Timothy Antwi-Otoo|3news.com|Ghana