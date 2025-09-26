I Did Not Steal Nii Odai Ntow Family Land – Winfred Kumah Apawu

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brainsfield Company Limited, Winfred Kumah Apawu, has refuted allegations that he has stolen land belonging to the Nii Odai Ntow family of Kwabenya in the Ga East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Mr. Apawu stressed that he operates genuinely and has never claimed ownership of any property belonging to the Odai Ntow family.

“I am not a Ga, and there is no way I can steal Nii Odai Ntow family land,” he stated.

The Brainsfield CEO made this clarification in response to recent rumors alleging that he had attempted to register lands belonging to the Odai Ntow family.

“I have been involved in land issues for years, and there is no way I would forcibly claim something that does not belong to me,” he said.

According to Mr. Apawu, his company only shares a boundary with the Odai Ntow family on land he legally acquired from the Kofi Apenteng family.

“The Nii Odai Ntow family land is 4,000 feet away from the Kofi Apenteng family land. The court has warned them to stay within their boundary, but they have failed to adhere,” he revealed.

He added that several court rulings have ordered members of the Odai Ntow family to remain within their 1904 site plan, but they have persistently ignored these directives and continued to trespass and wrongfully attack him.

“No member of the Nii Odai Ntow family gave me land. In fact, I took them to court years ago after they accused me of occupying their land,” he emphasized.

Mr. Apawu further stated that no information from members of the Odai Ntow family has ever influenced his work, and he has never relied on them in any way.

He therefore urged the general public to disregard all false allegations against him by the Nii Odai Ntow family.