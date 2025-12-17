“I Believe I’m the Strongest” – Nana Ama McBrown on Life After Divorce

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has opened up about her divorce, describing it as a period of deep personal growth that has made her stronger and happier.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3, McBrown revealed that the past two years have been a transformative time in her life, marked by the collapse and rebuilding of major aspects including her marriage, health, and career.

“I believe I’m the strongest, and divorce is not the end for a woman,” she said. “Divorce can never, should never be your end.”

McBrown explained that her separation from longtime partner Maxwell Mensah was a mutual decision, reached after both realized they were emotionally exhausted. “We were tired. He was tired. We sat down, talked and decided to move on,” she added.

The actress emphasized that the divorce was peaceful and that both families continue to maintain close ties, prioritizing the wellbeing of their daughter, Maxine. She also noted that she shares a positive relationship with her former husband and in-laws, describing their bond as one built on respect, maturity, and shared responsibility.

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah married in a surprise private wedding and engagement ceremony on August 5, 2016, at the Christ Apostolic Church in Alajo, Accra, officiated by Rev. Felix Owusu Sekyere.

Reflecting on her journey, McBrown encouraged women to view divorce not as an end, but as an opportunity for personal growth and empowerment. “Yes, I’m divorced, and I’m not ashamed to say it, but I did it so beautifully,” she said, adding that the experience has made her stronger, happier, and more self-assured than ever.