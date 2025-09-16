I Am Not A Murderer and Illegal Sand Winner — Ngleshie Amanfrom Odonkwa Chief

Chief of Ngleshie Amanfrom Odonkwa in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Nii Armah Oshinpa I, popularly known as Paa Nii, has stated categorically that he has never killed a human being in his life and is not a murderer.

Consequently, Nii Armah Oshinpa I has threatened court action against his accusers for defamatory publications, which he believes contained false statements that have caused serious harm to his hard-won reputation.

According to him, the statements made about him have lowered his image in the eyes of the public, caused him to be shunned and ridiculed, and brought damage to his reputation.

He rejected the allegations levelled against him and revealed that he had instructed his legal counsel to pursue legal action against several media outlets for publishing false and malicious allegations about his business activities and personal affairs.

He pointed out that the articles in question, published on Monday, September 15, 2025, contain multiple false statements aimed at damaging his reputation and business interests.

The articles carried headlines such as: IGP’s Men And Ga South MCE Accused…For Allegedly Shielding Notorious Murder Suspect, Sand Winner At Odonkwa Ofankor. Residents Accuse Kasoa And Ofankor Police, MCE Of Shielding Landguard In Odonkwa Sand Winning Scandal.

The media outlets named in the publications include Newsghana.com, Operanews, Supreme Current Issues and Independent newspapers, among others.

Warning to Media and Social Media Users

The chief has issued a formal warning that anyone sharing, republishing, or distributing the defamatory content may face legal consequences for participating in the defamation of his character and business reputation.

Reacting to the allegations, the visibly worried chief stated that he had instructed his legal team to issue formal demands requiring these media outlets to immediately retract the defamatory articles, remove the content from all platforms, and issue an unqualified public apology.

He made clear that failure to meet these demands would result in immediate legal proceedings against all media institutions that published or republished the false information.

The chief stated unequivocally that he has no pending murder charges in any jurisdiction, contrary to what was alleged in the publications.

“I have never fired a gun to kill anyone as alleged in the publication. I’ve never killed anyone before. I’m not a murderer. I’m a good person. I don’t lie. I don’t cheat. I don’t steal. I hardly ever even raise my voice,” he said.

He also dismissed allegations that he continues to enjoy protection from the Kasoa Divisional Police Command, the Ofankor District Police, and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ga South Municipal Assembly despite supposed involvement in murder, land guard violence, and illegal sand winning.

Landguard Allegations

The chief rejected claims made by members of the Odonkwa Landlords Association that he has long led a violent land guard network engaged in land degradation, resale of plots with forged documents, and harassment of residents and developers.

He explained that the most damaging case against him dates back to 2023. However, he stressed that he never pulled out a pump-action gun during a sand-winning confrontation at Odonkwa.

“Why should I pull out a gun to defend myself when I am the chief of the area who has all the traditional powers to control and protect the lands and ensure human security?” he questioned.

He further rubbished the allegations that he fired directly at Isaac Kwao Mensah—who reportedly died instantly from gunshot wounds while several others sustained injuries—insisting it is completely false.

According to him, it is untrue that he was arrested together with two accomplices, Atofotse Richard and Asafoatse Trouble, and remanded. “I have sworn on my stool that I don’t even know anyone called Atofotse Richard and Asafoatse Trouble as alleged in the publication,” he emphasized.

On Illegal Sand Winning Allegations

During a fact-finding mission to Ngleshie Amanfrom Odonkwa on Monday, September 15, 2025, this reporter can state on authority that the residents and some land developers at Odonkwa are not being fair to the chief, Nii Armah Oshinpa I.

This reporter observed that there are no massive illegal sand-winning activities in the area being carried out by Paa Nii and his followers with the protection of local police commands.

What is actually ongoing on the lands, as seen during the visit, is the demarcation of roads using the approved layout plan from the Ga South Municipal Assembly, since the area is an estate owned by Morton City Real Estate Limited.

It was also discovered that some individual land developers had bought plots located in areas designated for roads under the layout plan.

The ongoing road demarcation exercise has therefore affected their projects, which appears to be the basis of their decision to accuse the chief, the police, and the MCE of wrongdoing.

In an interview, Nii Armah Oshinpa I flatly denied engaging in illegal sand-winning activities within his area.

He reaffirmed that the ongoing works are strictly part of road-planned demarcations guided by the Ga South Municipal Assembly roads layout plan.

Following his response, the chief called on the public to disregard malicious reports by members of the Odonkwa Landlords Association, who suggested that massive land degradation was taking place.

He maintained that there is no truth to claims that he employs land guards for illegal sand-winning operations, stressing that there is no brewing tension in the area over land guard activity.

“I wish to state categorically that the viral reports by the members of the Association suggesting that illegal sand winning is being overlooked by senior police officers at Ofankor and the Kasoa Divisional Police Command are completely mischievous and misleading,” the chief said.

According to him, the Association members reported him to the police and the Ga South Municipal Chief Executive, but when the case was heard, it was discovered that the accusations of illegal sand-winning were fabricated lies.

He further clarified that it is untrue that the Ofankor and Kasoa East Divisional Police Commands have shielded him in reported cases, as claimed by residents.

The chief boldly stated that the affected land developers should blame themselves, describing them as “enemies of progress.”

According to him, these developers may completely lose the right to repossess their plots because they had bought land illegally from unauthorized individuals without conducting due diligence with the Lands Commission in Cape Coast or the Ngleshie Amanfrom Odonkwa Stool.

He maintained that there is no possible way those affected developers will be considered to repossess their plots since they were fully aware that the areas in question were earmarked for road construction.

Pix:Nii Armah Oshinpa I, Chief of Ngleshie Amanfrom Odonkwa