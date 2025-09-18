“I am a Kojo Antwi fun but I have respect for Daddy Lumba” – Nana Aba Anamoah

In a feeling of love, affection, or infatuation, characterized by a desire for connection, excitement, and a positive mental and emotional state, Ghana’s female media personality, Rosemond Nana Aba McEwan-Anamoah, known in the media industry as Nana Aba Anamoah, has declare her love and like for the Africa’s music Maestro, Kojo Antwi.

Nana Aba Anamoah said she has respect for the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu (Daddy Lumba) but she is ‘die hard fun’ of the Maestro Kojo Antwi.

The Media Personality made these revelations in an interview with Nana Romeo. Nana Romeo asked Nana Aba her relationship with the late Daddy Lumba and between the late Lumba and the Maestro Kojo Antwi which one does she like.

“We were quite close…I have interviewed Daddy Lumba before but here is the truth…Daddy Lumba is a legend …he was a fantastic musician…one of a kind…he is a legend…had a song for every occasion…every moment …no matter how you feel…there was a Daddy Lumba song to go with it so he is a legend…But I am a Kojo Antwi fun, true and true”.

