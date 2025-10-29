Hyundai South Africa Launches Quality Repair Programme

Hyundai Automotive South Africa has reinforced its commitment to vehicle safety through the Hyundai Approved Repairer Programme, targeting growing concerns about off market parts compromising vehicle performance and warranties.

The Hyundai Approved Repairer Programme (HARP) aims to combat the trend of corner cutting by some vehicle owners and non certified repair shops. These practices not only compromise the performance and safety of Hyundai vehicles but can also void warranties and lead to higher long term repair costs.

Sam Matlhola, Parts Director at Hyundai Automotive South Africa, stressed the critical importance of adhering to HARP standards. Through HARP, customers gain access to a national network of approved repairers, each vetted for compliance with strict repair protocols.

“By insisting on approved repair centres and genuine parts, we are protecting customers from risks associated with off market components,” Matlhola said.

In addition to using 100 percent genuine parts, approved facilities follow the manufacturer’s repair processes, ensuring vehicles maintain their performance, safety ratings, and resale value. Every genuine Hyundai part is specifically designed and tested to match the exact specifications of each vehicle model. Any substandard part introduced into the vehicle’s system risks compromising not only performance but also critical safety features, durability, and long term reliability.

Stanley Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Automotive South Africa, emphasized that 90 percent of all major structural vehicle repairs are completed within 30 days as part of the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and operational excellence. This is attributed to Hyundai’s stringent Research and Development quality protocols.

The programme establishes a network of certified repairers across South Africa who must comply with manufacturer standards and use only genuine parts to maintain vehicle warranties and safety certifications. Non compliant repairs at unauthorized facilities can void warranties and reduce vehicle resale values.

Hyundai operates in Ghana through Hyundai Motors and Investment Ltd, trading as Hyundai Ghana. The authorized dealer has headquarters in Accra and showrooms in Tema, Kumasi, Tamale, and Takoradi, with an assembly plant in Tema. It is unclear whether HARP extends to Ghana operations or remains South Africa specific.