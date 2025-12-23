Hunter Biden Criticizes Father’s Presidency on Afghanistan Withdrawal

Hunter Biden sharply criticized his father’s presidency during a five and a half hour interview on The Shawn Ryan Show aired Monday, December 22, 2025, describing the 2021 withdrawal of United States (US) troops from Afghanistan as an obvious failure. The former first son took aim at former President Joe Biden’s handling of immigration policy and foreign policy decisions in what observers are calling one of the most direct public critiques yet of the Biden presidency from within his own family.

Shawn Ryan, a former Navy SEAL and podcast host, conducted the lengthy interview that covered Hunter Biden’s struggles with addiction, legal issues, business dealings, and his assessment of his father’s four year term in office. Hunter Biden stated while his father did an exceedingly well job as president, he 100 percent had some real failures as well. The candid remarks sparked immediate debate across political circles about family loyalty and presidential accountability.

On the Afghanistan withdrawal, Hunter Biden told Ryan he thought leaving Afghanistan was the right thing to do but condemned the execution. He stated that 13 Marines died and there was a better way to handle the departure. The former first son acknowledged Ryan’s anger about the withdrawal, responding that he heard the frustration and understood it. Hunter Biden explained his father came from a position that 20 years was enough and continuing to serve was not in the interest of anyone in the United States, particularly those serving in the military.

The 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal concluded America’s longest war but resulted in chaotic scenes at Kabul airport as Taliban forces rapidly took control of the country. Thirteen US service members died in a suicide bombing at Abbey Gate outside Kabul airport on August 26, 2021 during evacuation operations. The withdrawal drew criticism from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers who questioned the planning and execution of the departure.

Hunter Biden addressed illegal immigration during the interview, stating the country needs vibrant immigration but criticized illegal crossings. He argued that immigrants coming illegally drain resources and are being prioritized above people who are actual literal heroes still recovering from 20 years of endless war or anybody else in society. The comments represented a stark departure from his father’s administration’s public messaging on immigration policy throughout the Biden presidency.

The former first son praised his father for supporting a bipartisan border deal, claiming it was later derailed after Donald Trump allegedly pressured Republicans ahead of the 2024 election to oppose it. Hunter Biden stated Trump stepped in six months before the election and told Republicans he would primary every single one of them that voted for the border bill because the country is addicted to the immigration problem. The bipartisan border security bill failed in the Senate in February 2024 after gaining initial support from both parties.

Hunter Biden reflected on his personal struggles with addiction and legal challenges during the interview. He discussed his battles with crack cocaine addiction and alcohol abuse that played out publicly over several years. A jury in Delaware convicted Hunter Biden in June 2024 on three felony gun charges in connection with the 2018 purchase of a Colt .38 caliber revolver. The conviction related to false statements on federal firearms purchase forms about his drug use.

Hunter Biden entered a guilty plea on federal tax charges in September 2024 shortly before his trial was scheduled to start in California. Former President Joe Biden pardoned his son on December 1, 2024, covering any crimes committed from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024. At the time of Hunter Biden’s gun trial conviction, President Biden publicly emphasized his role not just as president but as a father, expressing pride in his son’s recovery and resilience.

The former first son revealed during the interview that he carries approximately 15 million dollars in debt that he has no idea how to pay off. Hunter Biden stated his family has no generational wealth despite his years working in business ventures including serving on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings. The debt disclosure raised questions about his financial management given his previous income from various business activities.

Hunter Biden questioned his political affiliation during the podcast, stating he doesn’t even know if he’s a Democrat anymore. He expressed frustration with those who urged his father to abandon his reelection campaign, specifically criticizing Cable News Network (CNN) anchor Jake Tapper and actor George Clooney for their roles in President Biden’s decision to quit the 2024 presidential race. The former president withdrew from the race in July 2024 after pressure from Democratic Party leaders concerned about his debate performance and polling numbers.

The interview touched on Hunter Biden’s laptop, which became a controversial topic during the 2020 presidential campaign. Hunter Biden claimed there is no laptop, stating what was provided was a concocted mishmash of digital information cobbled together from stolen data. He acknowledged later in the interview that the laptop contained records of him being a degenerate drug addict at the worst moment in his life. The New York Post first reported on emails allegedly from the laptop in October 2020, a story initially suppressed by social media platforms.

Shawn Ryan promoted the podcast episode on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, asking people to watch the full episode before casting judgment. Ryan stated he is open to hearing from all sides and doesn’t agree with everything Hunter Biden says, just as Hunter Biden doesn’t agree with everything Ryan says. The podcast host emphasized that these conversations matter for public discourse.

The interview generated significant attention across mainstream and alternative media outlets. Some commentators criticized Ryan for not pushing back more forcefully on certain claims made by Hunter Biden during the lengthy conversation. Others praised the open dialogue as an example of cross partisan communication in an increasingly polarized political environment.

Hunter Biden described getting angry from the perspective of a son rather than a political operative. He stated that nobody’s riding to the rescue for Hunter Biden, reflecting frustration with how his personal struggles became politicized during his father’s presidency. The comments revealed tensions between his role as the president’s son and his own identity separate from politics.

The unusually candid remarks about his father’s presidency mark a departure from typical family loyalty displayed by presidential relatives. Presidential children historically avoid public criticism of their parents’ administrations, making Hunter Biden’s frank assessment noteworthy. Political observers noted the interview’s timing, coming just weeks after his father left office and shortly after receiving the controversial presidential pardon.

The interview aired as the Biden family prepares for life after the White House following Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025. Former President Biden left office with approval ratings that had declined significantly from his early presidency, with Afghanistan withdrawal and immigration policy among the most criticized aspects of his administration. Hunter Biden’s public comments align with broader criticisms voiced by Republicans and some Democrats about these policy areas.

Shawn Ryan operates one of the most popular podcasts in the United States, regularly interviewing political figures, military veterans, intelligence community members, and cultural commentators. Ryan described himself as open to different perspectives despite being labeled by some mainstream media outlets as a MAGA influencer. The podcaster stated he disagrees with less and less of the MAGA political movement as time moves on but rejects the label applied to him.

The five hour interview format allowed for extensive discussion of topics rarely addressed in traditional media interviews. Hunter Biden opened up about childhood tragedies, substance abuse, the path to sobriety, and growing up in politics as the son of a longtime senator and vice president before Joe Biden became president. The conversation represented Hunter Biden’s fullest public defense of his actions and most comprehensive critique of his father’s presidency to date.