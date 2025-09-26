Human Rights Activist Links Catholic Exorcism to African Witch-Hunting

A prominent African human rights activist has criticized the Catholic Church’s stance on exorcism, arguing that papal endorsement of the practice inadvertently fuels witch-hunting across the continent.

Leo Igwe, director of Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW), made his concerns public following Pope Leo XIV’s recent message to the International Association of Exorcists meeting in Rome from September 15-20. The Pope described exorcism as a “necessary and delicate ministry” and urged priests to provide “liberation and consolation” to those allegedly possessed by evil spirits.

The International Association of Exorcists, founded in 1994 and officially recognized by the Vatican in 2014, has around 900 members from 58 countries. During their recent gathering, approximately 300 exorcist priests received the Pope’s written message encouraging their continued work in what he termed spiritual liberation.

Igwe contends that such official endorsement creates dangerous parallels with witch-hunting practices prevalent across Africa. “Programs and activities of faith organizations continue to fuel witchcraft suspicions with sometimes horrific consequences on alleged witches”, he wrote in previous advocacy work.

The Nigerian humanist argues that millions of African Catholics view the Pope’s position as validation for local practices targeting individuals accused of witchcraft. AfAW maintains that “witches are fantasies, imaginaries, and mythical beings” and disputes beliefs that humans can harm others through supernatural means.

Human rights data suggests thousands of children in regions like the Niger Delta have been displaced due to witchcraft accusations, with many cases involving religious institutions. AfAW, supported by Humanists International, aims to “use compassion, reason, and science to save lives of those affected by superstition”.

Church officials have not yet responded to Igwe’s specific criticisms. However, the International Association of Exorcists released guidelines in January emphasizing that exorcists must focus on Christ’s work rather than give “undue attention” to the devil.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between traditional religious practices and human rights advocacy in Africa. Igwe’s organization has set an ambitious goal to end witch-hunting across Africa by 2030, though his fieldwork has resulted in arrests and harassment in Nigeria.

Catholic Church teaching maintains clear distinctions between recognized exorcism rituals performed by trained clergy and folk practices targeting alleged witches. The Vatican requires bishops to authorize priests before they can perform exorcisms, with extensive training and psychological evaluation protocols in place.

The debate reflects broader challenges facing religious institutions operating across diverse cultural contexts, particularly where traditional beliefs intersect with established religious doctrines. African Catholic communities represent some of the Church’s fastest-growing populations globally, making the cultural navigation increasingly significant for Church leadership.

Igwe’s advocacy highlights the complex relationship between religious freedom and human rights protection, particularly in societies where supernatural beliefs influence social behavior and legal systems.