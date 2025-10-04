Hubtel Reports US$110 Million Revenue as CNN Features Growth Story

Hubtel CEO Alex Bram revealed the Ghanaian fintech company generates over $110 million in annual revenue during a CNN interview that aired this week, highlighting the company’s transformation from a messaging service to Ghana’s largest mobile payments platform.

The company began two decades ago as a messaging business and has since grown into an e-payments and commerce operation with 23 offices across Ghana, according to CNN’s Marketplace Africa feature broadcast on October 1. Bram discussed the company’s strategic pivot toward fintech and its decision to remain entirely self-funded without external venture capital.

The CNN profile comes as Hubtel marks its 20th anniversary, having evolved from SMSGH, a short message service company founded in 2005, into what’s now Ghana’s dominant digital payments processor. The company currently handles approximately 12% of transaction volumes in Ghana’s digital economy according to Bram’s interview statements.

That 12% market share, despite Hubtel’s position as Ghana’s leading fintech company, suggests significant room for expansion. Bram noted that Ghana’s economy includes over 800,000 businesses that could potentially use the platform, indicating the company sees substantial untapped growth opportunities.

The interview highlighted several strategic themes that shaped Hubtel’s development. The company’s critical pivot occurred around 2015 when mobile money adoption began accelerating across Ghana. Hubtel shifted away from micro-billing services like airtime top-ups toward becoming a comprehensive mobile money and payments platform.

Ghana’s early regulatory approach to mobile telephony and financial technology created favorable conditions for companies like Hubtel. The country opened its mobile telecommunications market in the 1990s, earlier than many African nations, and subsequently established interbank interoperability for mobile money services that allowed different providers to transact with each other.

These regulatory foundations proved crucial. Without interoperability, each mobile money provider operates as a closed system, forcing merchants to maintain separate accounts and processes for different services. Ghana’s requirement that providers enable cross-platform transactions made it feasible for companies like Hubtel to build unified payment processing systems.

The company currently serves businesses ranging from micro-enterprises—street vendors selling corn or plantain—to large corporations providing utilities and entertainment services. This breadth reflects Ghana’s economic structure where informal sector commerce remains dominant but formal businesses increasingly adopt digital systems.

Hubtel’s platform consolidates various payment methods including cash, mobile money, bank cards and digital wallets into single integration points for merchants. This reduces complexity for businesses that would otherwise need separate systems for each payment type while providing customers with payment flexibility.

The company obtained approval from the Bank of Ghana to operate as an Enhanced Payment Services Provider in 2019, a regulatory designation that allows broader service offerings than basic payment processing. This licensing has enabled Hubtel to expand beyond simple transaction processing into commerce enablement tools.

However, Hubtel’s growth hasn’t been without controversy. The company faced scrutiny earlier in 2025 over its contract with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to develop the PowerApp billing platform. The Africa Center for Energy Policy raised concerns about financial discrepancies after confusion emerged regarding contract values, though Hubtel clarified that actual expenditures totaled $12 million against a $25 million cost ceiling approved by ECG’s board.

The self-funded approach Bram emphasized in the CNN interview distinguishes Hubtel from many African fintech companies that have raised substantial venture capital. While external funding can accelerate expansion, it also brings pressure for rapid growth and eventual exits that may not align with long-term market building.

Remaining bootstrapped meant Hubtel grew more slowly initially but retained full control over strategic decisions and company direction. Whether this approach proves more sustainable than venture-backed competitors’ aggressive expansion strategies will become clearer as Africa’s fintech sector matures.

The $110 million revenue figure Bram disclosed represents significant scale for a Ghanaian technology company, though it’s modest compared to Africa’s fintech unicorns like Nigeria’s Flutterwave or Senegal’s Wave that have achieved billion-dollar valuations. The revenue disclosure also doesn’t indicate profitability, and many payment processors operate on thin margins given intense competition.

Hubtel competes against mobile network operators who run their own mobile money services, international payment processors entering African markets, and other local fintech startups. Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) like MTN and Vodafone possess inherent advantages through their existing customer bases and telecommunications infrastructure, making third-party payment processors’ sustained competitiveness challenging.

The company’s emphasis on serving government and public sector entities provides some competitive moat, as these contracts involve lengthy procurement processes that favor established local providers over international entrants. Bram acknowledged in the interview that working with public sector clients requires different approaches than serving private businesses, noting that pure “private sector lens” thinking doesn’t always translate effectively.

Ghana’s digital payments market continues expanding as smartphone penetration increases, internet connectivity improves and younger generations embrace mobile-first financial services. The government has also promoted digital payments to improve tax collection and reduce corruption associated with cash transactions.

Yet challenges remain. Electricity reliability issues affect point-of-sale systems and merchant operations. Internet connectivity, while improving, remains inconsistent outside major cities. Digital literacy varies widely, particularly among older populations and rural residents who may distrust electronic money or lack the technical comfort to adopt these services.

The CNN profile provides international visibility that could help Hubtel as it considers potential expansion beyond Ghana. However, scaling across African markets proves exceptionally difficult given regulatory fragmentation, currency differences, and varying mobile money ecosystems across countries. Companies that succeed nationally often struggle to replicate that success regionally.

Whether Hubtel can maintain its dominant position as international competitors increase their Ghana presence and as regulatory frameworks evolve remains to be determined. The company’s 20-year track record and local market knowledge provide advantages, but digital payments sectors globally have shown that market leadership can shift quickly when disruptive innovations emerge.

For now, Hubtel’s CNN feature and revenue disclosure underscore how Ghanaian technology companies have matured from small startups into substantial businesses serving millions of users. Whether that growth translates into sustainable, profitable operations that genuinely advance financial inclusion or simply represents another phase in Africa’s evolving fintech landscape will become clearer in coming years.