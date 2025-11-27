Hubtel Extends Digital Payment Services to Three Ghanaian Cities

Hubtel has rolled out its operations in Sunyani, Techiman, and Tarkwa, marking a significant expansion beyond Ghana’s major metropolitan areas. The payment technology company announced the move as part of its strategy to democratize access to digital financial services across the country.

Elsie Bram, Head of Consumer Demand and Growth at Hubtel, emphasized the company’s commitment to inclusive growth. She explained that the expansion sends a clear message to businesses and residents in these communities that they can participate fully in the digital economy. The executive noted that Ghana’s digital transformation should extend beyond major cities to benefit every town and business owner.

The three cities each host populations exceeding 100,000 residents and function as vital commercial centers outside the capital and other large urban areas. This demographic and economic profile makes them strategic targets for digital payment infrastructure and quick commerce solutions.

Local business owners in these regions will gain access to digital payment systems, delivery logistics, and revenue management tools through the expansion. Consumers in Sunyani, Techiman, and Tarkwa can now shop from nearby vendors and complete transactions through the Hubtel mobile application, receiving swift deliveries within their communities.

The rollout brings Hubtel’s operational presence to 11 cities nationwide. The company now serves customers in Accra, Tema, Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale, Cape Coast, Koforidua, and Ho, in addition to the newly added cities. Bram stated that simplifying everyday transactions and making them secure and accessible remains the company’s primary objective.

Hubtel operates under a license from the Bank of Ghana as an Enhanced Payment Service Provider. The technology firm enables businesses of various sizes to process payments through mobile money, cards, and Quick Response (QR) codes. The platform also helps merchants manage transactions and communicate with customers through messaging and commerce features.

Individual users access the Hubtel App to settle bills, purchase goods, transfer money, and access other financial services. Founded in 2005, the company currently maintains 12 offices across Ghana and employs more than 700 people. Its stated mission focuses on advancing Africa by enabling convenient access to everyday essentials and fostering digital economic participation for individuals and businesses.