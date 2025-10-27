Hubtel Calls for Unified Systems to Strengthen African Economy

Ghanaian fintech company Hubtel has urged African nations to develop unified financial systems to boost economic integration, speaking at the MOBEX Africa Tech Conference 2025 in Accra.

Daniel Frimpong, Hubtel’s Head of Merchant Growth and Partnerships, participated in a panel discussion on Day 2 of the conference titled “Unlocking Africa’s Economic Potential Through Financial Innovation and Integration.” The session examined how digital payments can strengthen trade and connect economies across the continent.

The panel, moderated by Ato Ulzen Appiah, included Clarence Blay from the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Nathan Annobi from PaySwitch, and Kayode Akomolafe from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Participants discussed the need for collaboration among fintech companies, regulators, and policymakers to create seamless digital trade systems. Topics covered cross border interoperability, regulatory alignment, and simplified Know Your Customer (KYC) processes under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

Frimpong emphasized that Africa’s digital transformation requires both innovation and reliability. Drawing on Hubtel’s 20 year presence in Ghana’s fintech sector, he explained that the company follows a business to business to consumer model focused on helping businesses serve customers through dependable payment systems.

According to Frimpong, “Our model has always been B2B2C, helping businesses serve their customers better.” He stressed that user engagement depends on reliability rather than innovation alone, noting that trust encourages people to adopt digital systems and enables companies to scale operations.

The discussion addressed fragmented financial regulations across African countries as a major challenge. Speakers called for harmonized policies allowing fintech companies licensed in one country to operate across multiple African markets. Frimpong supported this position, highlighting the importance of systems that work for Africans regardless of where they trade.

Earlier conference sessions featured Professor Nii Narku Quaynor discussing local infrastructure investment and Honorable Sam Nartey George, Ghana’s Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, calling for stronger policies and homegrown innovation. Conference participants agreed that Africa’s economic growth should be powered by African systems, leadership, and collaboration.

Hubtel’s participation reinforces its commitment to inclusive growth through user centered digital solutions across Ghana and potentially wider African markets.