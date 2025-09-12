Huawei Urges Mining Digital Transformation

Huawei Technologies has called for urgent digital adoption across Ghana’s mining industry, warning that delayed technological integration could leave the sector vulnerable to competitive disadvantages in efficiency, safety, and sustainability performance.

Speaking at the Green Future Mining Summit in Accra over the weekend, Huawei Ghana Managing Director Jason Cao emphasized that digitalization should no longer be treated as optional for mining operations. The summit, jointly organized with the Association of China-Ghana Mining, brought together policymakers, industry leaders, technical experts and service providers.

Cao described the convergence of digitalization and green energy as “no longer optional” but rather “a necessity if mining is to remain competitive and sustainable.” Huawei unveiled comprehensive proposals centered on 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and microgrid solutions designed to modernize mining operations.

The initiative targets providing mining enterprises with infrastructure and tools to improve operational efficiency while reducing environmental footprints. The Association of China-Ghana Mining was officially launched in Accra on April 3, 2025, marking strengthened economic collaboration and enhanced responsible mining practices.

Global mining automation market projections support Huawei’s urgency message. The global mining automation market is anticipated to grow from $3.96 billion in 2025 to $5.93 billion in 2030, while remote microgrid markets are expected to reach $62.0 billion with 18.7% compound annual growth through 2035.

Ghana Chamber of Mines Chief Executive Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey supported technology adoption while emphasizing the need for stable policy frameworks. He noted that “capital commitments required for green and intelligent mining are long-term in nature” and require “consistent regulatory frameworks” to attract investor confidence.

Huawei’s proposals include integrated microgrid solutions combining renewable energy with intelligent load management systems. The company argued these systems could lower energy costs, reduce fossil fuel dependence, and provide greater resilience for mining communities located off national grids.

Association of China-Ghana Mining Chairman Tang Zhenjiang stressed that transitions toward greener, safer mining represent unavoidable global trends. He cited how automation and digitalization have reduced labor intensity while improving safety standards in China, Australia, and South Africa.

Annual investments ranging from $300-400 billion will be needed globally until 2030 to satisfy rising mineral demand, according to World Economic Forum analysis. This investment pressure underscores the importance of operational efficiency improvements through digital technologies.

The summit reflected growing consensus that Ghana’s mining sector must diversify its value proposition beyond foreign exchange generation. Participants noted that mining accounted for almost 60 percent of merchandise export earnings in 2024, making the sector crucial for economic stability.

International Energy Agency data indicates the energy sector accounts for nearly 40 percent of global carbon emissions, with mining and metals production among the most carbon-intensive industries. These environmental pressures add urgency to sustainability transformation initiatives.

Global demand for critical minerals is projected to double by 2030 based on current policy landscapes, placing unprecedented pressure on resource-producing economies like Ghana to optimize extraction and processing capabilities.

The summit discussions highlighted intelligent mine design integrating renewable power, automation, and digital management systems. Participants emphasized that Ghana’s mining industry must demonstrate leadership in sustainability and innovation as part of maintaining social license to operate.

Digital transformation initiatives align with broader African mining development trends emphasizing technological adoption for competitive advantage. Ghana’s position as Africa’s largest gold producer amplifies the significance of successful digitalization implementation.

The collaboration between Huawei and Ghana’s mining sector represents strategic partnership potential for addressing infrastructure gaps while advancing environmental objectives. Success could establish models for similar initiatives across West Africa’s resource-dependent economies.