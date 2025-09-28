Huawei Unveils Smart Logistics Solution at Shanghai Summit

Chinese technology giant Huawei has launched its SMART Logistics & Warehousing Solution at the HUAWEI CONNECT 2025 conference in Shanghai, positioning the platform as a comprehensive approach to modernizing supply chain operations through artificial intelligence and digital integration.

The solution was unveiled during the event’s transportation summit titled “Creating a Digital & Intelligent Foundation for Comprehensive Transportation and Logistics”, with company executives emphasizing their commitment to technological innovation across communications networks, computing power, and AI development.

Ma Yue, Vice President of Huawei and Chief Executive Officer of the company’s Smart Transportation Business Unit, used the platform to highlight Huawei’s broader strategy of deepening joint innovation partnerships. His remarks suggested the company sees logistics technology as crucial for advancing sustainable transportation development globally.

The announcement comes as governments and private sector partners express growing interest in integrated transportation networks. Kumpol Boonchom, Deputy Chief of State Railway of Thailand, spoke about creating an integrated network designed to establish Thailand as Southeast Asia’s central transportation hub, specifically referencing the Thailand-China Railway project as a strategic opportunity.

Industry partnerships appear central to Huawei’s logistics strategy. Guo Shuangqing, Assistant Chief Marketing Officer of SF Technology, outlined collaboration plans aimed at expanding capabilities across multiple airports, suggesting the partnership could generate significant efficiency improvements throughout the air logistics sector.

The solution focuses on five core technological capabilities: platform-based services, digitalized operations management, intelligent allocation systems, automated relocation processes, and unattended transportation functionality. These components represent Huawei’s attempt to address persistent logistics challenges through integrated technology deployment.

Qiu Shikui, Vice President of Huawei’s Smart Logistics and Warehousing Business Unit, announced the solution during the conference, emphasizing how the platform transforms theoretical concepts like “Mobility as a Service” and “Logistics as a Service” into operational realities.

Corporate adoption appears to be gaining momentum across multiple sectors. Yang Bin, Chairman of Shandong Port Technology Group, described developing a digital foundation featuring integrated network, cloud, and security systems based on Huawei’s technical infrastructure. The group reportedly works with partners to create comprehensive smart port solutions covering both physical infrastructure and digital services.

Huawei’s existing market presence provides context for the new solution’s potential impact. The company claims to serve more than 100 ports globally, alongside over 200 logistics and warehousing enterprises. Their transportation portfolio includes more than 300 urban rail lines across 70-plus cities and over 180,000 kilometers of railways.

The road transportation sector represents another significant component of Huawei’s infrastructure footprint, with the company managing networks exceeding 200,000 kilometers. Urban transportation systems in over 300 cities utilize Huawei technology, while more than 210 airlines and air traffic management bureaus worldwide have deployed the company’s solutions.

For the global logistics industry, Huawei’s announcement reflects broader trends toward AI-driven automation and integrated digital platforms. However, the success of such comprehensive solutions often depends on successful integration with existing infrastructure and regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions.

The Thailand-China Railway partnership mentioned during the event exemplifies how technology companies are increasingly involved in major infrastructure projects that span national boundaries. These developments could influence how future cross-border logistics networks are designed and managed.

Rachad Nassar, Huawei’s Global Business & Strategic Partners Director, positioned the company’s comprehensive Information and Communication Technology foundation as uniquely capable of realizing advanced logistics concepts. His comments suggest confidence in Huawei’s ability to differentiate itself from competitors through integrated technology deployment.

The timing of this announcement coincides with global supply chain disruptions that have highlighted the importance of resilient, technology-enabled logistics systems. Companies and governments worldwide are reassessing their logistics strategies, potentially creating opportunities for comprehensive solutions like Huawei’s platform.

Industry observers will likely watch how successfully Huawei can integrate these diverse technological components while maintaining the flexibility needed for different market requirements. The company’s extensive existing infrastructure provides advantages, but also creates integration complexity as new solutions must work seamlessly with established systems.