Huawei Unveils Power Industry Intelligence Report at Shanghai Summit

Huawei released its comprehensive Global Digitalization and Intelligence Index (GDII) Report for the Power Industry at the company’s flagship technology summit in Shanghai, positioning artificial intelligence as essential for power grid stability amid surging electric vehicle adoption and renewable energy integration.

The report launch at the Huawei Global Electric Power Summit during HUAWEI CONNECT 2025 on September 25 provides quantitative evaluation tools for global power companies pursuing digital transformation. The timing coincides with HUAWEI CONNECT’s three-day run from September 18-20, marking one of Asia’s largest technology conferences this year.

David Sun, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Huawei’s Electric Power Digitalization Business Unit (BU), declared that AI has evolved from an “efficiency tool” to a “survival essential” for power system operators. This shift reflects growing recognition that traditional grid management approaches cannot handle the complexity introduced by distributed renewable energy sources and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Jo Cops, Chairman of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), emphasized during his opening address that real-time operational monitoring of low-voltage grids has become crucial for system stability. The widespread deployment of photovoltaic (PV) systems, electric vehicle charging piles, and microgrids has fundamentally altered power distribution patterns, requiring new monitoring and control capabilities.

Recent research confirms these challenges, with studies showing AI-augmented smart grid architecture addresses key cybersecurity threats, including cyber-physical vulnerabilities targeting electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Industry analysis indicates that AI-powered solutions improve dynamic load management by enabling real-time electric vehicle charging coordination to meet grid demands, reducing peak load stress.

Huawei’s technical framework operates on principles of “intelligent and robust main network, medium-voltage integration, low-voltage transparency, high speed and security, and space-ground integration.” The company has developed a multi-layered system combining “scenario applications + cloud-pipe-edge-device synergy” to deliver comprehensive solutions across power generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption.

At the summit, Huawei and State Grid Shaanxi jointly released the 2025 Global Electric Power Showcase, demonstrating practical applications of these technologies. The partnership achieved transparency in low-voltage 400V transformer districts in Shaanxi Province, delivering real-time perception, centralized management, and rapid response capabilities for distributed renewable energy management.

International power sector leaders shared implementation experiences during the event. Charles Tlouane, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of City Power from South Africa, and Simon Dezsö, Deputy CEO of Hungary’s MAVIR, presented case studies of their companies’ digital transformation challenges and achievements.

The report addresses urgent industry needs as AI data centers consume energy equivalent to small cities, while simultaneously offering solutions for more resilient, efficient, and affordable energy systems. This paradox highlights the critical importance of intelligent grid management as both challenge and solution in the energy transition.

Power sector digitalization has accelerated globally as utilities confront grid stability challenges from renewable energy variability and electric vehicle charging demands. Advanced frameworks now leverage AI for predictive demand forecasting and dynamic load distribution, enabling real-time optimization of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The GDII Report provides standardized metrics for measuring digitalization progress across different power system components. This quantitative approach allows utilities to benchmark their transformation efforts against industry standards while identifying specific areas requiring investment and development.

Huawei’s announcement reflects broader industry trends toward intelligent grid management as essential infrastructure for energy transition goals. The company positions its solutions as addressing the fundamental shift from centralized, predictable power generation to distributed, variable renewable energy sources requiring sophisticated coordination systems.

The Shanghai summit demonstrated growing international collaboration in power sector digitalization, with participants from Africa, Europe, and Asia sharing experiences and challenges. This cross-regional knowledge exchange reflects the global nature of energy transformation challenges and the need for standardized approaches to grid intelligence.

Looking ahead, Huawei committed to continued investment in core power production scenario intelligence, targeting support for global utilities transitioning toward sustainable energy systems. The company’s approach emphasizes practical implementation of AI technologies rather than theoretical applications.