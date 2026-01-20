Huawei Showcases AI Power Solutions at Barcelona Congress

Huawei will present artificial intelligence applications for power grid management at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, as global utilities confront mounting challenges from widespread outages and renewable energy integration.

The technology giant plans to demonstrate its intelligent distribution solution alongside innovations for substations and power plant inspections at the event running from March 2 through 5 at Fira Gran Via. Jason Li, President of Marketing and Solution Sales at Huawei Electric Power Digitalization Business Unit (BU), emphasized that traditional automation approaches can no longer meet the demands of modern electrical grids.

Power systems worldwide experienced significant disruptions throughout 2025, with major outages affecting millions of people across multiple continents. The Iberian Peninsula suffered a widespread blackout in April that brought Spain and Portugal to a standstill, while severe weather events triggered failures from Puerto Rico to Southeast Asia. These incidents have intensified pressure on utilities to strengthen grid resilience and prevent cascading failures.

Li explained that power grids are evolving beyond simple transmission systems into central players driving the energy transition. The integration of distributed solar installations, energy storage units, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure creates new complications for maintaining network balance and security, particularly at distribution levels where electricity reaches homes and businesses.

“In the past, we relied mostly on automation to address issues in power grids,” Li stated. “In the future, however, power grids will transform from mere transmission systems into pivotal players in the energy transition. Digitalization and AI are shifting from optional upgrades to essential elements in core power generation.”

He argued that combining telecommunications technologies with AI capabilities will enable grids to achieve both stability and flexibility. This dual requirement has grown more critical as countries accelerate renewable energy adoption while managing unpredictable loads from new technologies.

Huawei developed its intelligent distribution solution in partnership with other companies to address what Li described as the breakthrough challenge for future power systems. The platform focuses on creating transparency at the 400 volt low voltage level, where visibility has traditionally been limited but where distributed energy resources increasingly connect to networks.

The solution employs what Huawei calls a cloud pipe edge pipe device architecture, incorporating high speed power line carrier communication (HPLC) and edge computing units. These technologies enable utilities to monitor distribution networks in real time, detect faults within minutes, and manage renewable energy sources at the grid edge. Deployments in Asia Pacific have reportedly reduced power outage detection times to under two minutes while cutting line losses by approximately 20 percent.

Large scale integration of photovoltaic systems, battery storage, and charging stations creates fresh complications for distribution network operators. Rising user interaction and potential load side transactions demand new approaches to maintaining electrical balance and system security, according to Li.

The shift toward carbon neutrality continues driving electrification across transportation, heating, and industrial processes. This transformation places additional strain on power infrastructure designed for more predictable consumption patterns. Utilities must now accommodate bidirectional power flows as consumers with rooftop solar panels and batteries sometimes feed electricity back into the grid.

Huawei’s presentation at MWC 2026 will include demonstrations of how artificial intelligence can enhance power plant inspections and substation operations. The company has positioned these applications as responses to aging infrastructure challenges and the technical demands of integrating intermittent renewable generation sources.

The Barcelona event serves as a platform where telecommunications and energy sector leaders converge to explore how digital technologies can transform traditional industries. More than 2,900 companies and 100,000 professionals from over 200 countries are expected to attend.

Li’s comments reflect broader industry recognition that managing future power systems requires fundamentally different capabilities than those developed for centralized fossil fuel generation. The convergence of telecommunications infrastructure, computing power, and energy management represents what Huawei and its partners believe will define the next generation of electrical grids.

Visitors to MWC 2026 can view Huawei’s power digitalization exhibits at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1.