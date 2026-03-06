Huawei Bets on AI to Modernise the World’s Power Grids

As the world races to manage the surge in electricity demand driven by electric vehicles, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence (AI) data centres, Huawei used this week’s Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026) in Barcelona to position itself as the technology backbone for the next generation of power distribution networks.

At a forum themed “Advancing All Intelligence, Empowering the Future Power System,” Huawei joined forces with Philippine utility company Meralco and Chinese electrical equipment manufacturer SANXING Ningbo to unveil the Intelligent Distribution Solution (IDS), a cloud-to-device architecture designed to bring digital intelligence to low-voltage electricity networks that have, until now, largely remained analogue and opaque.

David Sun, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei’s Electric Power Digitalization Business Unit (BU), outlined four forces driving the need for transformation: the rapid growth of green and diverse energy sources, the demand for more resilient grids, the need for transparency across distribution networks, and the accelerating electrification of industrial and consumer loads. He argued that communication, digitalization, and AI are no longer peripheral tools but are becoming core production systems within power infrastructure.

The IDS platform delivers four capabilities across the grid: reliable communication, edge computing, cloud-edge collaboration, and what engineers call low-voltage transparency, meaning the ability to monitor and control electricity flows at the final leg of the distribution chain, down to the 400-volt level where most homes and businesses connect. The system is designed to make line losses controllable, distribution rooms visible, and renewable energy sources manageable, replacing fragmented digital silos with integrated open systems.

Huawei, Meralco, and SANXING Ningbo also announced a lighthouse showcase initiative to document and share replicable digital transformation models with utilities globally.

The GSMA has announced the launch of new regional awards including GLOMOs Africa, set to debut at MWC26 Kigali in June, signalling the continent’s growing relevance to the broader mobile and digital infrastructure conversation that dominated MWC 2026 this week.

Industry leaders from South Africa’s Eskom, Senegal’s national electricity company Senelec, and Turkey’s national grid operator TEİAŞ also participated in the forum, sharing their own experiences deploying private wireless networks and restructuring communication infrastructure to improve grid resilience.